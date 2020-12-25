From $0.25 to $24,000: How Bitcoin Has Been Doing on Christmas Day in Past 10 Years

CoinCorner exchange CEO has shared a list of figures showing how Bitcoin market value has been changing over the past 10 years on Christmas Day

The CEO of U.K.-based exchange CoinOne, Danny Scott, has taken to Twitter to share the figures showing how the exchange rate of Bitcoin has been changing in the course of 10 years and what it looked like every year on Christmas Day.

Bitcoin going up and down by each new Christmas Day

Bitcoin has been gradually rising since 2010, starting from merely $0.25 on Christmas Day of that year.

As per the tweet, back then, Bitcoin showed a 16x rise in a year: from $0.25 to $4.

Between Christmas Day of 2012 and 2013, BTC went from $13 to $682.

However, during these past 10 years on this holiday, Bitcoin demonstrated more than just rises. The price dropped by almost half between 2013 and 2014: from $682 to $319.

Between 2017 and 2018, Bitcoin showed its biggest Christmas price fall in history: from a whopping $14,026 to $3,815 in the midst of "crypto winter."

Image via Twitter

Tapping $24,000 on Christmas 2020

After reaching $7,275 on Dec. 25, 2019, Bitcoin has briefly surpassed the $24,000 level today and is now trading at $23,876 on the Kraken exchange, according to a chart from TradingView.

Image via TradingView

This year, Bitcoin has been rallying since October after receiving massive ongoing cash inflows from financial institutions, such as MicroStrategy and Grayscale Investments, and numerous billionaires and banks—including JP Morgan—changing their stance on Bitcoin and calling it digital gold.