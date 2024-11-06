Flipster Integrates Fireblocks Solution for Maximum Security

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Flipster, a mainstream global crypto derivatives trading platform, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Fireblocks. Thanks to the collaboration, Flipster will leverage the cold wallet solution by Fireblocks to ensure the maximum possible level of safety for all clients.

Flipster welcomes Fireblocks’ infrastructure for security

Flipster, a high-performance cryptocurrency exchange for derivative contracts, has onboarded wallet infrastructure by Fireblocks, an industry-leading vendor of digital asset processing instruments.

The powerful integration will provide Flipster users with a more robust and secure trading experience, allowing them to trade with confidence. This initiative not only enhances user security but also reinforces Flipster’s commitment to maintaining a trustworthy and reliable trading platform.

By leveraging Fireblocks, Flipster eliminates single points of compromise in key management, allowing Flipster to take proactive steps to safeguard its users and assets during a time of remarkable growth and adoption in the crypto industry.

As covered by U.Today previously, Flipster released a one-stop ecosystem for cryptocurrency futures trading. The platform was among the first services to list novel derivatives on Blast (BLAST), LayerZero (ZRO), Orderly Network (ORDER), Aevo (AEVO) and Etherfi (ETHFI).

Also, Flipster introduced a number of exclusive offerings to make the crypto experiences profitable for various categories of Web3 actors.

Better protection for assets and data for coming bull run

In October 2024, it initiated a joint program with Orderly Network (ORDER) to offer crypto rewards to newcomers and existing users.

As of 2024, Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience, with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens, with high liquidity and zero trading fees.

Flipster’s new partner, Fireblocks, is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, peer-to-peer exchanges, lending desks, custodians, trading platforms and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks network and MPC-based wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks leverages multi-party computation to eliminate the risk of hacks and censorship for its digital assets infrastructure.

Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments and Web3 space, and has secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets.

In Q4, 2024, Fireblocks became the first infrastructure partner for a couple of L1 and L2 networks with smart contracts, gaming ecosystems and centralized cryptocurrency exchange services.

In recent months, Fireblocks has partnered with Camino Network, Blofin, Oasys, RepubliK, Fantom and other cryptocurrency trailblazers.