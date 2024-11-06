    Flipster Integrates Fireblocks Solution for Maximum Security

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Flipster, new-gen cryptocurrency futures trading platform, shares details of major security upgrade
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 4:00
    Flipster Integrates Fireblocks Solution for Maximum Security
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Flipster, a mainstream global crypto derivatives trading platform, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Fireblocks. Thanks to the collaboration, Flipster will leverage the cold wallet solution by Fireblocks to ensure the maximum possible level of safety for all clients.

    Flipster welcomes Fireblocks’ infrastructure for security

    Flipster, a high-performance cryptocurrency exchange for derivative contracts, has onboarded wallet infrastructure by Fireblocks, an industry-leading vendor of digital asset processing instruments.

    Article image
    Image by Flipster

    The powerful integration will provide Flipster users with a more robust and secure trading experience, allowing them to trade with confidence. This initiative not only enhances user security but also reinforces Flipster’s commitment to maintaining a trustworthy and reliable trading platform. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000
    Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reversal at $68,685, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Begins, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Market Comeback Secured
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?

    By leveraging Fireblocks, Flipster eliminates single points of compromise in key management, allowing Flipster to take proactive steps to safeguard its users and assets during a time of remarkable growth and adoption in the crypto industry.

    Advertisement

    As covered by U.Today previously, Flipster released a one-stop ecosystem for cryptocurrency futures trading. The platform was among the first services to list novel derivatives on Blast (BLAST), LayerZero (ZRO), Orderly Network (ORDER), Aevo (AEVO) and Etherfi (ETHFI).

    Related
    Flipster Offers Derivatives Trading for Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 06:15
    Flipster Offers Derivatives Trading for Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Also, Flipster introduced a number of exclusive offerings to make the crypto experiences profitable for various categories of Web3 actors.

    Better protection for assets and data for coming bull run

    In October 2024, it initiated a joint program with Orderly Network (ORDER) to offer crypto rewards to newcomers and existing users.

    As of 2024, Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience, with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens, with high liquidity and zero trading fees.

    Flipster’s new partner, Fireblocks, is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, peer-to-peer exchanges, lending desks, custodians, trading platforms and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks network and MPC-based wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks leverages multi-party computation to eliminate the risk of hacks and censorship for its digital assets infrastructure.

    Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments and Web3 space, and has secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets.

    In Q4, 2024, Fireblocks became the first infrastructure partner for a couple of L1 and L2 networks with smart contracts, gaming ecosystems and centralized cryptocurrency exchange services.

    Related
    Camino Network L1 Teams up With Fireblocks for Maximum Token Accessibility
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 14:00
    Camino Network L1 Teams up With Fireblocks for Maximum Token Accessibility
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    In recent months, Fireblocks has partnered with Camino Network, Blofin, Oasys, RepubliK, Fantom and other cryptocurrency trailblazers.

    #Flipster
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 2:59
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 6, 2024 - 0:01
    Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reversal at $68,685, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Begins, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Market Comeback Secured
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000
    Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reversal at $68,685, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Begins, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Market Comeback Secured
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD