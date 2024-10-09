Advertisement
AD

    Flipster Offers Derivatives Trading for Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Flipster, one of most flexible and fast-growing crypto derivatives exchanges, offers novel promising coins to trade
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 6:15
    Flipster Offers Derivatives Trading for Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Flipster, the fast-growing centralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, is inviting its customers to be one step ahead of the competition. It becomes the first platform to offer perpetual futures listings on the latest and most-sought-after cryptocurrencies that are subject to enormous volatility.

    Flipster becomes first exchange to offer ZRO, BLAST futures

    Flipster, a new-gen trading platform for cryptocurrency derivatives, is offering unique instruments for its community to benefit from altcoin segment volatility. It is the first exchange to list red-hot new cryptocurrencies in the futures section.

    Flipster’s commitment to speed and exclusivity is evident in its track record of being first to market with perpetual futures listings for popular tokens such as LayerZero (ZRO), Orderly Network (ORDER), Aevo (AEVO), Blast (BLAST) and Etherfi (ETHFI).

    Advertisement

    By providing “early bird” access to these emerging assets, Flipster has already cemented itself as the go-to platform for traders who seek early opportunities to maximize returns. The early access model is increasingly favored by the most aggressive traders looking to engage with nascent opportunities before tokens achieve broader market exposure on larger spot and derivative markets.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) $65,000 Jump: What Was It? Solana (SOL) Paints Hidden Price Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Its Reversal Chance
    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High
    Ripple CTO Dispels XRP Community Doubts on RLUSD Stablecoin

    Yongjin Kim, CEO of Flipster, is excited by the exclusivity of what Flipster is offering and welcomes traders to experiment with these options themselves:

    Our early access trading model is a game changer for traders seeking to maximize returns from emerging tokens. While other centralized exchanges face delays in listing futures contracts, Flipster’s unique approach bridges the speed and liquidity of CeFi with the early opportunities typically seen in DeFi. This allows our traders to engage with tokens at their most dynamic phase, capturing speculative upside before tokens gain widespread visibility.

    Flipster’s ability to provide these listings ahead of its competitors reinforces its position as a leader in the derivatives space, allowing traders to hedge their positions and capitalize on both upward and downward price movements in the face of market uncertainty.

    Flipster teams up with Orderly Network for exclusive rewards

    Besides special opportunities with early-stage altcoins and red-hot airdrop tokens like ZRO, Flipster is aggressively expanding its ecosystem of partnerships in Web3.

    As part of its strategic alliance with Orderly Network, it makes premium reward programs available to customers. Flipster has already introduced several joint initiatives, such as the ORDER Launch Airdrop, Launchpool and an upcoming trading competition.

    These events allow users to trade and stake ORDER tokens for rewards and provide exclusive opportunities to deepen their engagement with the Flipster platform and the Orderly Network ecosystem.

    Arjun Arora, COO, Orderly Network, stresses that his team is excited by working together with Flipster and is looking forward to expanding cooperation:

    Flipster’s early access trading model is an incredible opportunity. During our growth phase, gaining access to early-stage price discovery is crucial for influencing market sentiment and driving deeper engagement with a community of traders and investors actively seeking high-potential opportunities.

    Orderly Network is the omni-blockchain liquidity layer with robust SDK for Web3 DeFi builders with a focus on spot and derivative trading services.

    Unlocking previously unseen opportunities on volatile market

    While altcoin trading is available through Telegram and decentralized exchanges, centralized exchanges remain the preferred venue for retail and professional traders due to their deep liquidity, user-friendly interfaces and secure infrastructure. However, securing a listing on major exchanges often involves lengthy reviews, community voting and operational procedures that can delay market entry by months.

    Flipster allows traders to access derivatives markets and capitalize on emerging opportunities and price movements, while enabling token projects to build up market traction early on. This approach strengthens Flipster’s position as one of the leaders in the crypto derivatives space while offering users attractive incentives to participate.

    #Flipster
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 9, 2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) $65,000 Jump: What Was It? Solana (SOL) Paints Hidden Price Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Its Reversal Chance
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 20:30
    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    House of ZK Virtual Conference 1.0 - Deliberating on the Future of ZK
    Metis Fest is Coming to Bangkok to Supercharge the Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) $65,000 Jump: What Was It? Solana (SOL) Paints Hidden Price Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Its Reversal Chance
    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red
    Cat-Themed SHIB Rival Listed on Leading US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD