Flipster Offers Derivatives Trading for Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies

Flipster, the fast-growing centralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, is inviting its customers to be one step ahead of the competition. It becomes the first platform to offer perpetual futures listings on the latest and most-sought-after cryptocurrencies that are subject to enormous volatility.

Flipster becomes first exchange to offer ZRO, BLAST futures

Flipster , a new-gen trading platform for cryptocurrency derivatives, is offering unique instruments for its community to benefit from altcoin segment volatility. It is the first exchange to list red-hot new cryptocurrencies in the futures section.

Flipster’s commitment to speed and exclusivity is evident in its track record of being first to market with perpetual futures listings for popular tokens such as LayerZero (ZRO), Orderly Network (ORDER), Aevo (AEVO), Blast (BLAST) and Etherfi (ETHFI).

By providing “early bird” access to these emerging assets, Flipster has already cemented itself as the go-to platform for traders who seek early opportunities to maximize returns. The early access model is increasingly favored by the most aggressive traders looking to engage with nascent opportunities before tokens achieve broader market exposure on larger spot and derivative markets.

Yongjin Kim, CEO of Flipster, is excited by the exclusivity of what Flipster is offering and welcomes traders to experiment with these options themselves:

Our early access trading model is a game changer for traders seeking to maximize returns from emerging tokens. While other centralized exchanges face delays in listing futures contracts, Flipster’s unique approach bridges the speed and liquidity of CeFi with the early opportunities typically seen in DeFi. This allows our traders to engage with tokens at their most dynamic phase, capturing speculative upside before tokens gain widespread visibility.

Flipster’s ability to provide these listings ahead of its competitors reinforces its position as a leader in the derivatives space, allowing traders to hedge their positions and capitalize on both upward and downward price movements in the face of market uncertainty.

Flipster teams up with Orderly Network for exclusive rewards

Besides special opportunities with early-stage altcoins and red-hot airdrop tokens like ZRO, Flipster is aggressively expanding its ecosystem of partnerships in Web3.

As part of its strategic alliance with Orderly Network, it makes premium reward programs available to customers. Flipster has already introduced several joint initiatives, such as the ORDER Launch Airdrop, Launchpool and an upcoming trading competition.

These events allow users to trade and stake ORDER tokens for rewards and provide exclusive opportunities to deepen their engagement with the Flipster platform and the Orderly Network ecosystem.

Arjun Arora, COO, Orderly Network, stresses that his team is excited by working together with Flipster and is looking forward to expanding cooperation:

Flipster’s early access trading model is an incredible opportunity. During our growth phase, gaining access to early-stage price discovery is crucial for influencing market sentiment and driving deeper engagement with a community of traders and investors actively seeking high-potential opportunities.

Orderly Network is the omni-blockchain liquidity layer with robust SDK for Web3 DeFi builders with a focus on spot and derivative trading services.

Unlocking previously unseen opportunities on volatile market

While altcoin trading is available through Telegram and decentralized exchanges, centralized exchanges remain the preferred venue for retail and professional traders due to their deep liquidity, user-friendly interfaces and secure infrastructure. However, securing a listing on major exchanges often involves lengthy reviews, community voting and operational procedures that can delay market entry by months.

Flipster allows traders to access derivatives markets and capitalize on emerging opportunities and price movements, while enabling token projects to build up market traction early on. This approach strengthens Flipster’s position as one of the leaders in the crypto derivatives space while offering users attractive incentives to participate.