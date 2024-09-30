    Camino Network L1 Teams up With Fireblocks for Maximum Token Accessibility

    Vladislav Sopov
    Travel industry blockchain innovator Camino Network enters into collaboration with Fireblocks
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 14:00
    Camino Network L1 Teams up With Fireblocks for Maximum Token Accessibility
    Camino Network, a decentralized infrastructure platform for the travel industry, shared the details of its integration with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for digital asset management. The collaboration comes as a major milestone for the CAM token ecosystem.

    Camino Network L1 blockchain now seamlessly integrated with Fireblocks

    According to the official statement by the two teams, Camino Network and Fireblocks entered into a long-term strategic collaboration for tech and marketing. As a result, Camino Network's L1 will be available to 2,000+ liquidity partners onboarded by Fireblocks.

    Thanks to Fireblocks integration, Camino Network is ready to expand its offering in the segment of blockchain-based infrastructure for the tourism industry.

    It is designed to support a wide range of travel-related products and real world use cases, governed by leading members of the travel industry. With several dApps already live, including hotel booking platform Sleap, and over 200 major global travel companies onboard — such as TUI, Lufthansa, and Sixt — Camino Network has established a new digital infrastructure for travel. 

    Thomas Stirnimann, Council President of Camino Network, highlights the importance of the collaboration for his product's progress:

    In light of the recent growth of the Camino Network ecosystem, it has become increasingly evident that there is a demand for a trustworthy custodial solution for CAM token holders. By working with Fireblocks, we have access to more than 30 renowned crypto exchanges and trading partners with one integration. Additionally, the custody technology solution provided by Fireblocks is the most secure and powerful digital asset treasury management offering in the market.

    For industry heavyweights and newcomers, Camino Network offers a decentralized alternative to the oligopolistic structures that have dominated the travel industry for decades, driving innovation and competition across the sector.

    Fireblocks makes CAM accessible to stakeholders globally

    Richard Astle, VP Business Development at Fireblocks, is sure that the collaboration will unlock new opportunities for all parties involved:

    By leveraging the Fireblocks Network, Camino Network’s users will be able to seamlessly access the most connected digital trading ecosystem on the market with over 2,000 institutional counterparties and further elevate the global Web3 travel ecosystem.

    In collaboration with its new partner, Camino Network will make the CAM token available to a diverse range of stakeholders while giving travel industry companies the confidence to explore the benefits of Web3 technology. It will also aid key milestones on the Camino Network roadmap, including exchange listings, following completion of the public sale. 

    With its active institutional sale prior to the planned exchanges' listings in Q4, 2024, CAM continues to attract a significant amount of interest, highlighting the urgent need for a best-in-class custodial solution for early participants.

