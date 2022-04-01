EU Parliament Votes to Ban Anonymity in Crypto, DOGE Co-Founder Slams SHIB’s Metaverse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

EU Parliament votes to ban anonymity in crypto

Yesterday , the European Parliament’s plan to clamp down on self-hosted wallets first presented last week became a reality - the majority of lawmakers voted in favor of banning all anonymous cryptocurrency transfers. The draft of the amendment does not specify any lower limit for crypto transfers, meaning that all of them will be subject to identity checks. Some crypto proponents see the amendment as a ban on anonymity in crypto, with Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino describing it as a “big step back for human rights.”

Dogecoin co-founder harshly criticizes Shiba Inu’s Metaverse

After the Shiba Inu team revealed the details of its Metaverse project, Billy Markus , Dogecoin co-founder, poured cold water on the project’s newest initiative in his recent tweet. Markus does not understand how selling fake land with Ethereum is supposed to enhance the utility of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. He also claimed that the Metaverse project is just a cash grab for developers who want to make even more money.

Shiba Inu teases a year full of other surprises, here are its plans for development

In its recent blog post, the Shiba Inu team shared that 2022 is aiming to be “a year full of surprises,” yet again teasing the community with upcoming updates, highlighting Shibarium, the Layer 2 (L2) solution, and SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin. The blog post followed Shiba Inu’s revelation of Metaverse project details. To stir up SHIB Army’s curiosity even more, the statement ends with this intriguing phrase: “But that’s not all.”

Ripple partner QNB launches new payment solution in partnership with RippleNet