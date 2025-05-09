Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,650? Top Analyst Shows Fantasy Target

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 8:40
    Ethereum's new target might be unexpectedly high, and here's why
    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,650? Top Analyst Shows Fantasy Target
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With leading analysts now making the rather unconventional but visually impressive comparison that Ethereum's recent structure resembles the 1989-1990 SPX fractal, the asset may be set for a massive price expansion. In this overlay, ETH appears to be ascending the same staircase that caused the S&P 500 to go into a bull run; however, this time the top of the stairway might indicate $5,650 per ETH

    Ethereum has a lot of momentum right now that deserves attention even though the fantasy aspect is obvious; it is a bold prediction. In a single vertical surge, ETH has crushed through several levels of resistance and exploded above the $2,300 mark on the daily chart. Above all, ETH has broken through the 100 EMA and is getting close to the 200 EMA, or roughly $2,500, which is a long-term trend reversal line. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 50 and 100 EMAs, which serve as strong supports at about $2,100 and $2,300, respectively, are currently well below the current price. Volume validates the breakout. The recent surge in trading activity indicates that this move is supported by conviction rather than merely being a speculative pump or short squeeze. The RSI is approaching overbought territory, which is normal during momentum waves that change trends. 

    Ethereum will need to overcome psychological resistance at $3,000, the swing high at $3,600 and reclaim the $4,800 all-time high range in order to reach the anticipated $5,650. The macro context is changing, but those zones will not yield easily. If Ethereum keeps driving the altcoin revolution and the ETH/BTC ratio improves (as the SPX fractal suggests), the fantasy may come closer to reality. 

    However, this is not a given. If ETH is rejected at or close to the 200 EMA, it may return to the $2,000-$2,100 support area. Nevertheless, Ethereum's breakout appears genuine as of right now, and the multi-month downward trend might finally end. Although the $5,650 dream has not materialized yet, the arrangement to deal with them is undoubtedly possible.

    #Ethereum
