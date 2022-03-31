Shiba Inu Teases a Year Full of Other Surprises, Here Are Its Plans for Development

Thu, 03/31/2022 - 13:42
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu teases a year full of surprises
Shiba Inu Teases a Year Full of Other Surprises, Here Are Its Plans for Development
After revealing the juicy details of its much-talked-about Metaverse project called "SHIB: The Metaverse," Shiba Inu teases a year full of other surprises. @Shibainuart, in a recent tweet, highlights that 2022 is expected to be a year full of surprises, with new implementations like Layer 2 Shibarium and SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin.

Speaking on this in its recent blog post, the Shiba Inu team states: ''While our ecosystem (SHIB, LEASH, and BONE) continues to grow, and evolve, this 2022 is aimed to be a year full of surprises with new implementations like Shibarium, which will be the Layer 2 (L2) in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, and even SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin that is going to open new investment opportunities through the system Shib is currently developing. But that's not all.''

As previously reported by U.Today, Unification Foundation, a provider of blockchain solutions for enterprises, announced that a public testnet of Shibarium, a Layer 2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, might be released "very soon." The second version of Shibarium's private testnet has already been launched.

In December, developer Eric M tweeted that Shibarium could not be "silently dropped," adding that there were some things that needed to be done. Before that, he assured the community that the much-awaited scaling solution would be launched soon. Shiba Inu developers have not developed a definitive timeline for the project since they "don't ensure success."

SHIB: the Metaverse

As reported by U.Today, developers behind the meme coins originally announced the ambitious Metaverse initiative in early February to compete with the likes of Decentraland.

The Metaverse will consist of 100,595 plot lands, some of which will remain private.

The plots of land will be unlocked in phases. During the introductory phase, the team will unlock 36,431 plots, which will be divided into four tiers ("Silver Fur," "Gold Tail," "Platinum Paw," and "Diamond Teeth").

Prices range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH depending on the tier. The team says that it wanted to pick a neutral token for pricing.

article image
