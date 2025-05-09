Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear Stablecoin Rules

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 6:05
    Industry leaders have urged senators to pass stablecoin legislation
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear Stablecoin Rules
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken to the X social media network to urge U.S. senators to pass pivotal stablecoin legislation. 

    Advertisement

    "The sooner that the US can pass workable, clear rules, the faster it reaps the benefits of this technology," he said. 

    Garlinghouse has noted that stablecoins are currently "exploding" globally based on the sheer number of announcements across crypto and traditional finance. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear Stablecoin Rules
    Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000 Finally Here, This XRP Level Can Send Price to $3, Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce: Bull Run Begins?
    824,473,127 XRP in 24 Hours: Bulls Are Back
    Ripple-Linked XRP Lobbyist Behind Truth Social Post Purged from White House

    As reported by U.Today, the GENIUS Act, which is meant to create a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins, failed to pass a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday in order to be able to advance to a full vote. 

    Advertisement

    Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego claimed that the Democrats did not have enough time to familiarize themselves with the proposed changes, which is why the bill did not get enough votes to meet cloture. Some Republican senators, including libertarian Rand Paul, also voted against the high-stakes stablecoin bill.

    It is likely that a new version of the bill will be considered by senators next week. 

    In a statement reposted by Garlinghouse, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the bill presented a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to expand the dominance of the U.S. dollar. Bessent has warned that cryptocurrency innovation could move offshore. 

    Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has stressed that it is "imperative" for the Senate to pass stablecoin legislation, stressing that it should not be partisan.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 9, 2025 - 7:50
    $106,691,613 in XRP Mysteriously Changes Hands As Price Goes Up
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 9, 2025 - 7:33
    BlackRock's IBIT Records 18 Days of Consecuite Inflows
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million to Transform Attention Layer in Web3
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million to Transform Attention Layer in Web3
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $106,691,613 in XRP Mysteriously Changes Hands As Price Goes Up
    BlackRock's IBIT Records 18 Days of Consecuite Inflows
    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear Stablecoin Rules
    Show all