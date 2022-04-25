EthSta Platform Goes Live to Display ETH2 Staking Metrics in Real Time

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As Ethereum (ETH) is getting closer to The Merge, i.e., to the transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one, reliable and user-friendly analytical services for Ethereum 2.0 infrastructure become increasingly popular.

ChainInfo launches EthSta to advance on-chain data tracking for Ethereum 2.0

As per the official announcement shared by ChainInfo, a top-tier blockchain transaction-focused data service platform, it launches EthSta, a next-gen service for the much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 network.

Image by ChainInfo

Since the very first releases of EthSta, an unmatched stack of features will be avaliable for its clients interested in Ethereum 2.0 staking dynamics and ETH2 economics as a whole:

Displaying an overview of ETH2.0 staking; Mining and grouping staking address data; Presenting pie chart of address data labeled by different entities; Generating downloadable tables from mined address data; Submitted open-source code on ethresear.ch (https://ethresear.ch/t/open-source-data-analytics-of-ethereum-staking-pools/12348).

Thus, using EthSta by ChainInfo, a crypto enthusiast can easily track the performance of the most influential staking entities, the net amount of rewards they raise and so on.

A rich toolkit of data mining is set to allow Ethereum (ETH) enthusiasts to create human-readable datasets covering Ethereum 2.0 progress and adoption.

Generated insights can be of particular importance to potential stakers, traders, researchers, crypto entrepreneurs, blockchain engineers and DeFi developers.

Bringing open-source ethos to crypto statistics: What is ChainInfo?

ChainInfo is a blockchain transaction-focused data service platform. By mining, tracking and analyzing on-chain data, it provides users with various data services, including large-amount transaction monitoring and exchange asset analysis.

Over the past few years, ChainInfo has discovered helpful information about different participants involved in cryptocurrency transactions through data mining. The existing database has collected and tagged more than 200 million addresses belonging to other individuals, exchanges and institutes, covering more than 20 head exchanges worldwide.

The team is also constantly updating the self-developed code to identify transactions involving tagged addresses instantly. In addition, ChainInfo also built a large-amount transfer monitoring system based on the address database to track on-chain large-amount transactions and analyze capital trends.

As blockchain infrastructure, ChainInfo has always been committed to developing multi-chain services and improving data reliability. Through substantial industry experience and expertise, the team is competent to provide users with more transparent blockchain data mining results for free. Previously, ChainInfo had launched a blockchain transaction tracking visualization product—Biteye and Bitcoin Address Ownership Tracking tool, Dragnet, which provided more accurate and valuable on-chain data for many users.