    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz breaks down quantum threat to XRP and Bitcoin
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 9:46
    Cover image via U.Today
    Lately, the chatter about quantum computing and its possible impact on cryptocurrencies has picked up again. At the center of it is a question: if Bitcoin is not quantum-proof, why would the U.S. government even consider it a strategic reserve asset? And beyond that — could Bitcoin or XRP actually become quantum-proof in the future?

    David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a key figure behind XRP, took on the topic. His take? Bitcoin is not quantum-proof, but the urgency around the issue is often overstated. 

    He compared quantum computing to cold fusion — always just a few years away, but never quite arriving. For over a decade, experts have said practical quantum computing is eight years away. And yet, here we are, still waiting.

    At some point, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) will need to address quantum resistance, says the developer. But not yet. The problem is that current quantum-safe cryptographic methods are not well-suited to blockchain applications. They are inefficient, difficult to implement and simply not worth the tradeoffs right now. 

    Strategy? Wait

    Schwartz urges readers to hold out until truly effective quantum-resistant algorithms emerge. If someone wanted to make a single account or UTXO quantum-safe today, it is possible — but tedious. It would mean locking it to the hash of a public key without revealing the key itself - not exactly practical at scale.

    So, does that mean quantum computers are just hype? Not quite. Schwartz acknowledged that quantum computing is real. But breaking encryption? Weakening cryptographic security? Not happening anytime soon. The commonly used standards - SHA-256, SHA-512, RIPEMD-160, SECp256k1, Ed25519 - are safe, at least for now.

    Tomorrow's problem?

    The conversation reignited recently because of new quantum innovations coming out, like Google’s Willow. This chip reportedly solved in minutes what would take the most powerful supercomputer unfathomable amounts of time. Naturally, that got people thinking: if a quantum computer can do that, what’s stopping it from cracking crypto wallets?

    For now, the answer seems to be: a lot. The technology just is not there yet. But the industry will need to stay ahead of the curve, watching, waiting and, when the time is right, adapting.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

