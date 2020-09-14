ETH 2.0 Coordinator Announces New Testnet Called “Spadina”

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 17:36
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
The Ethereum Foundation unveils a mainnet configuration testnet called "Spadina"
ETH 2.0 Coordinator Announces New Testnet Called “Spadina”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ethereum 2.0 coordinator Danny Ryan has announced a testnet called “Spadina” in a Sept. 14 blog post.    

The testnet — which is described as the “dress rehearsal” before the launch of the mainnet — will run in parallel to Medalla during its three-day lifespan.  

A dress rehearsal

Named after one of the most famous streets of Toronto, the Spadina testnet will offer its participants an opportunity to try out deposits and the genesis block launch.

Ryan claims that it should give them “greater peace of mind” before the eventual rollout of the ETH 2.0 mainnet:  

“If all goes well, it should give us greater peace of mind before we jump into the real deal later this year.”

As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum Foundation unveiled the testnet version of the Eth 2 validator launchpad that aims to educate future validators.

It goes through the process of depositing 32 ETH into a one-way smart contract to participate in staking among many other things. 

Those who have not taken part in any previously released testnets are encouraged to take a stab at generating and managing keys and setting up an Ethereum 2.0 client with Spadina.

While Spadina can remain live after the expiration of the three-day period, Ryan notes that it will not be supported by key infrastructure providers.

Related Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Mentions Key Fundamental Advantage of PoS Over PoW
Related
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Mentions Key Fundamental Advantage of PoS Over PoW

The Ethereum 2.0 launch is nigh

The delay-ridden ETH 2.0 is finally expected to arrive as early as in November, accordiong to Raul Jordan of Prysmatic Lab.

Following the successful launch of the “final” Medalla testnet in early August, is not putting the finishing touches on the upgrade such as fixing bugs and conducting the second security audit. 

The roadmap
Image by boxmining.com

 

#Ethereum News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Billionaire Tim Draper: “We Are Seeing the Boom in Bitcoin” Billionaire Tim Draper: “We Are Seeing the Boom in Bitcoin”
Latest Cryptocurrency News
7 minutes ago

Billionaire Tim Draper: “We Are Seeing the Boom in Bitcoin”

Alex Dovbnya
Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 hours ago

Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan
SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain

Alex Dovbnya