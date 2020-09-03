Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Mentions Key Fundamental Advantage of PoS Over PoW

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 06:15
Alex Dovbnya
Vitalik Buterin shrugs off concerns about Ethereum 2.0 suffering a 51% attack
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that a hypothetical 51 attack would not be a threat to Ethereum 2.0, according to his latest thought-provoking tweet.

We need to get past the myth that it's *fatal* if one entity gets enough to 51% attack PoS. The reality is they could attack *once*, and then they either get slashed or (if censorship attack) soft-forked away and inactivity-leaked, and they lose their coins so can't attack again.

He claims that this is “an underrated key fundamental advantage” that proof-of-stake (PoS) has over proof-of-work (PoW).

Not a fatal threat 

The discussion about the risk of one single actor taking control over the Ethereum 2.0 network was started by Arcane Assets CIO Eric Wall.

He suggested that Yearn Finance’s yETH vault, which has now accrued more than 215,000 ETH worth of locked value in just a few days, will end up having a stake big enough to pull off a 67 percent attack.

All Ether deposited to the vault moves a MakerDAO CDP/vault in order to borrow the Dai (DAI) stablecoin that will then be used to farm Curve Finance’s CRV tokens.

While one entity could possibly attack Ethereum 2.0, Buterin notes that it could happen only once since the perpetrator will end up losing all coins as a result of slashing or creating a soft fork.

Meanwhile, PoW-based coins can come under siege repeatedly since there is no way to delete the attacker’s hardware.

51 percent attack
Ethereum Classic’s disastrous month   

As reported by U.Today, Ethereum Classic, a hard fork of Ethereum, recently suffered three 51 attacks in the span of one month.

Vitalik Buterin recommended the embattled blockchain to make the jump and switch to PoS together with its bigger sibling.    

Ethereum Classic Labs is now threatening to take legal action against Slovenian cloud mining firm NiceHash that rented hashing power to the malicious actor who took over the network and stole millions of dollars. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

ADA Margin Trading Is Live on Bitfinex after the Recent ADA Listing

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 10:31
Yuri Molchan
Paolo Ardoino has spread the word that Bitfinex has started margin trading for ADA, following the coin’s listing on the platform recently
According to Paolo Ardoino (the Bitfinex CTO), Cardano’s ADA margin trading has been launched on the platform, not long after ADA was added to the trading list to the joy of the Cardano community.

ADA
ADA is open for margin trading on Bitfinex

Today, on September 3, Bitfinex has launched margin trading with ADA pairs – ADA/USD and ADA USDT.

Starting from now, the ADA pairs are available for trading with a leverage up to 3.3x, with an initial aquity of 30 percent and 15 percent of a maintenance margin.

While using margin, traders can use funds belonging to the exchange to extend leverage and in theory getting a chance of earning bigger profits.

Adding ADA to the list of margin trading products will increase its liquidity and trading volumes, which will be much appreciated by ADA holders.

Listing ADA after Shelley took place

Previously, Bitfinex added ADA to its trading list of assets following Cardano’s implementation of its Shelley upgrade.

The Cardano founder Charles Hoskison promised that after Shelley and appearance of smart contracts and native coins on Cardano, ADA will become “the best cryptocurrency in the market”.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

