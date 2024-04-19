Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's Tweet Catches Adam Back’s and DOGE Founder’s Attention

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    X owner Elon Musk has left crypto community, including major influencers, concerned with his new tweet
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 12:58
    Elon Musk's Tweet Catches Adam Back’s and DOGE Founder’s Attention
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Tech centibillionare and founder/CEO of half a dozen innovative companies, including Twitter/X, Elon Musk has published a post that has raised the concerns of the crypto community and other X users, raising multiple questions.

    Crypto influencers also had their attention caught by Musk’s new tweet – the Blockstream’s CEO and one of the Dogecoin founders in particular.

    Related
    Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE

    Back and Markus react to Musk's tweet

    Elon Musk announced that the X team intends to suspend accounts doing engagement farming. This initiative is likely connected to Musk’s intention to protect freedom of speech on the one hand and to prevent fake or misleading information spreading on X on the other.

    Many crypto accounts began asking him to define the term “engagement farming” since it could be interpreted quite widely. Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus came to Musk's assistance and suggested his own interpretation.

    He explained engagement farming as people “who purposefully lie for clicks repeatedly.” He also suggested that “accounts with major amounts of community notes” that are being “purposely misleading” should be banned from participating in the monetization programs on X.

    Adam Back, cypherpunk, Blockstream CEO and the person who corresponded with Satoshi Nakamoto while Bitcoin was in the making, also responded to Musk’s tweet. The influencer asked Musk if the X team can try and solve the big problem of scammers impersonating influential Twitter users. “They're scamming people. It's run amok,” Back tweeted.

    One of the members of the DOGE and X team, “DogecoinDesigner” (@cb_doge), later published a tweet, in which he defined engagement farming, and then another one, asking the community to report in the comments X accounts that are known to be doing it.

    Related
    Ripple CTO: 'I Don't Need to Keep Working at Ripple'

    Elon Musk to support U.S. First Amendment 

    In a tweet published on Thursday, Musk addressed the community to say that he intends to fund “a national signature campaign” to support the First Amendment in the U.S. – the amendment to the constitution that protects the freedom of speech and the press.

    On the same day, Musk commented on a video interview of Katherine Maher, head of National Public Radio. She insisted on implementing censorship regarding the materials that can be published on various platforms. She seemed to be eager to get the First Amendment out of the way.

    Musk tweeted that AI is being trained in the same manner, and this may present a threat to humanity in the future.

    #Elon Musk #Adam Back #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why
    2024/04/19 13:26
    Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Tron's Justin Sun Unveils Ultimate Recipe for Crypto Market Explosion
    2024/04/19 13:16
    Tron's Justin Sun Unveils Ultimate Recipe for Crypto Market Explosion
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Vitalik Buterin Tests out New AI Models, Compares Them to ChatGPT
    2024/04/19 13:03
    Vitalik Buterin Tests out New AI Models, Compares Them to ChatGPT
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why
    Tron's Justin Sun Unveils Ultimate Recipe for Crypto Market Explosion
    Vitalik Buterin Tests out New AI Models, Compares Them to ChatGPT
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD