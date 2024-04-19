Elon Musk's Tweet Catches Adam Back’s and DOGE Founder’s Attention

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tech centibillionare and founder/CEO of half a dozen innovative companies, including Twitter/X, Elon Musk has published a post that has raised the concerns of the crypto community and other X users, raising multiple questions.

Crypto influencers also had their attention caught by Musk’s new tweet – the Blockstream’s CEO and one of the Dogecoin founders in particular.

Back and Markus react to Musk's tweet

Elon Musk announced that the X team intends to suspend accounts doing engagement farming. This initiative is likely connected to Musk’s intention to protect freedom of speech on the one hand and to prevent fake or misleading information spreading on X on the other.

Many crypto accounts began asking him to define the term “engagement farming” since it could be interpreted quite widely. Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus came to Musk's assistance and suggested his own interpretation.

He explained engagement farming as people “who purposefully lie for clicks repeatedly.” He also suggested that “accounts with major amounts of community notes” that are being “purposely misleading” should be banned from participating in the monetization programs on X.

Adam Back, cypherpunk, Blockstream CEO and the person who corresponded with Satoshi Nakamoto while Bitcoin was in the making, also responded to Musk’s tweet. The influencer asked Musk if the X team can try and solve the big problem of scammers impersonating influential Twitter users. “They're scamming people. It's run amok,” Back tweeted.

One of the members of the DOGE and X team, “DogecoinDesigner” (@cb_doge), later published a tweet, in which he defined engagement farming, and then another one, asking the community to report in the comments X accounts that are known to be doing it.

Elon Musk to support U.S. First Amendment

In a tweet published on Thursday, Musk addressed the community to say that he intends to fund “a national signature campaign” to support the First Amendment in the U.S. – the amendment to the constitution that protects the freedom of speech and the press.

On the same day, Musk commented on a video interview of Katherine Maher, head of National Public Radio. She insisted on implementing censorship regarding the materials that can be published on various platforms. She seemed to be eager to get the First Amendment out of the way.

Musk tweeted that AI is being trained in the same manner, and this may present a threat to humanity in the future.