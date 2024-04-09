Advertisement
    Elon Musk Turns Heads With Ambitious Moon Prediction But Not About DOGE

    Yuri Molchan
    Tech tycoon and Dogecoin fan Elon Musk has made an important prediction, grasping community’s attention
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 13:13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bloomberg Terminal has reported that Elon Musk has stated that he believes people will be able to land on Mars within next seven years and they can make a Moon landing within next five years.

    His bold statements have made ripples within the Twitter/X community. However, many users of this social media platform doubt that his predictions for such a near future are likely to come true and they made it clear in the comment thread under the tweet.

    Many recalled his earlier predictions where Musk promised that within next five years human crews would reach Mars and start a colony. He recently also said that he expects a Mars colony to require approximately 20 years to become self-sustainable. Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX and he intends to succeed in sending crews to the Moon and Mars using its reusable space rockets.

    DOGE-1 lunar mission for SpaceX

    Aside from being a successful and very ambitious tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk is well-known within the cryptocurrency community as a major Dogecoin fan. As a result, SpaceX now accepts Dogecoin for its lunar missions.

    In 2021, Musk tweeted that SpaceX was going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal Moon. Later, details emerged that Musk was talking about his company’s plans to launch a satellite into a lunar orbit – the DOGE-1 mission. To perform that mission, SpaceX was paid in DOGE.

    Due to various reasons, the mission never took place in 2021 and was delayed. This year, SpaceX accepted another massive Dogecoin payment from the initial customer that ordered this mission to take place – Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC). The new timing for the mission has not been named yet, though.

    Elon Musk makes astounding AI prediction

    As reported earlier, during a recent X space Elon Musk shared his take on the future of AI and the ultimate outcome of its development. The tech mogul expects AI to become smarter than any human by the end of 2025.

    Prior to that, Musk stated in three years, AI will become good at anything humans can do and will be able to write novels as well as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, discover new physics and make a ton of other important things that previously only people were able to do.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #SpaceX
    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
