Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO: 'I Don't Need to Keep Working at Ripple'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of Ripple's key executives shares when he would leave company for good
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 12:11
    Ripple CTO: 'I Don't Need to Keep Working at Ripple'
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple, has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to make a few important revelations about himself and his work at Ripple blockchain behemoth.

    Here's what would make Schwartz quit Ripple

    Schwartz, known on X/Twitter as @JoelKatz, issued a lengthy tweet to reveal how he came to be hired to be Ripple's chief tech officer. The Ripple cofounder, who was also the CEO in the past, Chris Larsen, approached him and invited him to join the team because of Schwartz’s loyalty.

    In return, Schwartz said that he would remain loyal to him as long as he believed that Larsen would be the right chief to run the company. The CTO describes Larsen as “rational,” with an opinion that is hard to argue with. Schwartz made it clear that he was loyal to Ripple, which employed him, and not Chris Larsen in particular, even though he was the boss.

    At the moment, Schwartz stated, he holds a lot of Ripple stock, and perhaps this is why he also revealed that he does not need to work for Ripple. Therefore, he will give up his high-ranking position there “as soon as it's not fun” anymore.

    Related
    Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving

    Schwartz not billionaire yet, regretting he chose Ripple stock over XRP

    As for loyalty from other people, Schwartz admitted that he tells other people he does not need it if they do not think he deserves it. Even his harshest critics admit that, he pointed out, believing that many take jabs at him exactly for this without, perhaps, realizing it.

    Still, even though the Ripple CTO holds a lot of the company’s shares, he recently tweeted that he is “not a billionaire yet.”

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Schwartz owns 2% of Ripple stock. However, recently, he admitted that choosing stock over XRP was a “big mistake.” The three people who founded Ripple — Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb and Chris Larsen — opted for XRP instead and received 20 billion XRP between the three of them.

    In 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple, it also initiated legal action against Larsen and Garlinghouse for selling XRP directly to institutional investors as unregistered securities. A few years later, the SEC dropped the case against them but not against Ripple.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Chris Larsen
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving
    2024/04/19 12:07
    Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead
    2024/04/19 12:07
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Outranks S&P 500 Giants in This Key Metric
    2024/04/19 12:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Outranks S&P 500 Giants in This Key Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO: 'I Don't Need to Keep Working at Ripple'
    Ancient Bitcoin Whales Register 223% Profit One Day Prior Halving
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD