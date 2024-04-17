Advertisement
    Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech tycoon Elon Musk has reportedly announced the future return of Vine app on X
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 15:47
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Contents
    A Twitter/X social media platform user called “Dogecoin Designer” (@cb_doge) who is member of the Dogecoin team and often shares insights about upcoming Twitter/X upgrades and statistics of this network, has published a post about a new update coming from Elon Musk.

    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem Shares Notable Post About Very First BTC Halving

    Vine videos to return to Twitter/X

    “Dogecoin Designer” said that the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, Elon Musk, intends to return the Vine app to X. Vine is a US-based app for short videos that was bought by Twitter under Jack Dorsey’s leadership in 2012 – a year before the official launch.

    However, in 2017, Twitter shut down the app and got it discontinued several months later. Now, apparently, Musk intends to relaunch it to attract more users to X by letting them make short videos.

    @cb_doge believes that this will X more popular and allow it to surpass rivalling video platforms: Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and TikTok. The crypto community on X responded enthusiastically to that news, clearly excited at this new development.

    Musk activates new anti-AI bot feature

    As reported by U.Today earlier, the innovative tech entrepreneur Musk also announced the launch of a new feature to battle AI bots on the Twitter/X app. New accounts will be charged a small annual fee which will allow them to reply to tweets, like or bookmark them.

    The tech billionaire clarified that this is “is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots.” Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz criticized Musk for this in his recent tweet, accusing him of “censoring lawful speech” on his platform.

    Overall, Musk promotes himself as an advocate of free speech and as he often reminds users, his $44 billion purchase of Twitter was done solely with this goal in his mind.

    Yuri Molchan
