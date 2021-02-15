ENG
Elon Musk Prepared to Pay USD to DOGE Whales If They Dump Their Coins

Mon, 02/15/2021 - 10:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
After slamming the uneven DOGE wealth distribution earlier today, Tesla CEO now tweets he is prepared to pay crypto whales for voiding their Dogecoin accounts
Cover image via www.facebook.com

The CEO of Tesla and the man with the highest net worth in the world, Elon Musk, continues his morning DOGE discussion.

Earlier today, he poured criticism on the uneven wealth distribution of Dogecoin and encouraged crypto whales to sell their coins.

This tweet pushed the meme-crypto down approximately 20 percent.

Now, Musk has tweeted that he is actually prepared to pay whales if they void their accounts. Some commenters under the tweet have assumed that Musk offers to take large DOGE amounts off the hands of whales who currently hold the coins.

Some are also criticizing Musk for impacting the price of DOGE negatively and manipulating the market with his tweets.

6449_09
Image via Twitter

Earlier, Elon Musk referred to DOGE as the crypto of the people and the future currency of the Earth.

It is an open question whether Musk himself owns any DOGE or Bitcoindespite him openly tweeting that he supports both coins.

Also, on Feb. 8, Tesla announced that it had allocated a jaw-dropping $1.5 billion into Bitcoin and, since then, this investment has risen 40 percent.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

