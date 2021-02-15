Dogecoin Plunges 20 Percent After This Elon Musk Tweet

Taking a break from incessant memes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized Dogecoin’s wealth distribution in a recent tweet.



The billionaire says that whales are the only “real issue” he has with the glorified meme coin whose recent rally he helped to propel.



Hence, Musk is encouraging the top Dogecoin owners to liquidate their holdings in order to make the cryptocurrency more democratic:

If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo.

DOGE plunged over 20 percent after Musk's tweet.

Image by tradingview.com

The co-founder of Dogecoin is not a whale

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus—who started the cryptocurrency purely as a joke—recently published a letter on Reddit, in which he questions the mania surrounding his creation:

People are talking about Dogecoin going to $1 - that would make the "market cap" larger than actual companies that provide services to millions, such as Boeing, Starbucks, American Express, IBM. Does Dogecoin deserve that? That is not something I can comprehend, let alone answer.

However, he also says that people can value the coin in any way they wish, and its intrinsic value is not something that he can define.

Markus himself doesn’t have skin in the game. He sold all of his crypto back in 2015 after being fired from his job and bought a used Honda Civic: