    Dogecoin Whales Are Disappearing? What's Happening With DOGE

    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin has not been showing strong performance, unfortunately
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 13:35
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin on-chain data suggests that whales are slowly abandoning their positions and distancing away from the beloved meme coin. Unfortunately, there is the possibility of a further breakdown for DOGE, especially without the much needed support of larger investors

    Regretfully, DOGE may experience additional breakdowns particularly in the absence of the crucial backing from bigger investors. The current state of affairs is better illustrated by recent data and charts. There has been a discernible decrease in the quantity of large transactions. By June 2, there were only 718 transactions, down from a seven-day high of 54,000 on May 27. 

    DOGEUSDT Chart
    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This pattern suggests a notable decline in whale activity, which may have a substantial impact on Dogecoin's value and stability. A similar pattern emerges when one looks at the volume of large transactions. A seven-day high of 8.65 billion DOGE on May 29 was followed by a precipitous decline in volume to 4. 6 billion DOGE by June 2. 

    Large investors who have historically been crucial in maintaining and influencing the price of sentiment-driven cryptocurrencies are showing signs of waning interest, as seen in the decline. These on-chain measurements are shown in the DOGE/USDT chart. The price has been having difficulty staying above the important moving averages.

    That is not to mention the RSI, which indicates a reading close to 50. The neutrality of this momentum oscillator also suggests that Dogecoin is unlikely to see a volatility surge, hence the lack of interesting moves.

    Significant trading volume is typically needed to validate long-term price increases. Worries about a possible collapse in DOGE's price are heightened by the current lack of noteworthy volume.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

