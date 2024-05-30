Advertisement
    8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Large number of Dogecoin being moved on market, but it is not clear if it is beneficial to price
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 12:41
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin has experienced a significant rise in large transactions, with around 8.65 billion DOGE moved by major investors. This surge occurs despite an 8% decline in Dogecoin's value. Unfortunately, the increase in large transactions might be linked to the overall poor performance of the market.

    Dogecoin is just one example of the mixed feelings that have recently been present on the cryptocurrency market. Even with the general uptrend, investors are concerned about the recent 8% decline. Whale activity is usually linked to a large number of transactions, which shot up. 

    Dogecoin's trajectory has been largely upward over the last month, with notable trendline support at $0.156. To gain further understanding of the current market dynamics, analysis of the volume and transaction data is recommended. The significant transaction volume over the previous day was to the tune of 8.65 billion DOGE. 

    DOGEUSDT
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This whale activity spike typically denotes either large accumulation or large sell-offs. It seems that some large investors may be selling their holdings, which would contribute to the price's downward pressure given the 8% drop. The quantity of significant transactions exhibiting regular fluctuations over the last month reached a seven-day peak of 159,000 transactions and a seven-day low of 13,000 transactions.

    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 14:26
    7 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman Shirinyan

    The erratic state of the market and the fluctuating attitudes of major investors are reflected in the volatility of transaction numbers. Along with this pattern, the total transaction volume shows a notable movement of funds within the Dogecoin ecosystem, with a seven-day high of 9. 48 billion DOGE and a low of 6. 63 billion DOGE. 

    Additional context is given by the average balance data. With the highest point at $3,711 and the lowest at $3,505 the seven-day average balance is approximately $3,627. Although there has been a lot of movement, these numbers show that average holdings have stayed mostly steady. This could mean that while some whales are selling, others are purchasing, keeping the balance.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

