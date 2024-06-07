Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 300% in 48 Hours in Key Whale Metric

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin whale mania triggers 300% boost in key metric; DOGE price pump next?
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 14:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 300% in 48 Hours in Key Whale Metric
    An analysis of data provided by IntoTheBlock has revealed a sharp spike in large transactions involving Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular meme cryptocurrency. For instance, the number of transactions, each exceeding $100,000, has nearly tripled in the past two days. 

    Thus, the volume of DOGE involved in such transactions rose from 6.52 billion DOGE to 17.69 billion DOGE in just 48 hours. In terms of dollars, this represents a jump from $1.04 billion to $2.86 billion.

    The metric provides valuable insights into the activities of institutional players and “whales” on the market. The increase in large transaction volume indicates growing interest in Dogecoin from influential whales. 

    Source: IntoTheBlock

    DOGE price pump coming?

    It may also hint at the growing enthusiasm of these investors toward the valuation of DOGE, who may be anticipating a surge in the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency. It is likely that major players recognize DOGE as a potentially lucrative asset for investment or speculative purposes.

    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The total number of DOGE transactions exceeding the equivalent of $100,000 currently stands at 1,520, up from 975 transactions recorded just 48 hours earlier. As DOGE continues to gain momentum and acceptance, the coming days are likely to see further changes in market dynamics.

    Currently, Dogecoin is priced at $0.16 per token, giving it a total market capitalization of $23.1 billion and making the meme cryptocurrency the eighth largest digital asset, according to CoinMarketCap.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

