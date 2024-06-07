Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 47% in Volume - What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme coin that started as a joke, is showing significant signs of life, as it experiences a massive surge in trading volume. According to data from CoinGlass , Dogecoin’s trading volume has soared by an impressive 47.62% in the last 24 hours, reaching $1.32 billion. This sudden increase in activity is sparking optimism in the community.

Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.1607, which is a slight decrease of 1.04% over the past 24 hours. However, despite this minor dip, the coin has seen a healthy rise of 8.47% over the past 30 days. This indicates that the meme coin is beginning to gain momentum , and market fundamentals suggest that this trend may continue.

Technical indicators turn bullish

Several technical indicators are supporting the bullish outlook for Dogecoin. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for DOGE stands at 50.94, placing it firmly in the buy zone. This level suggests that traders are optimistic about Dogecoin’s prospects, and there is room for upward movement before the asset enters overbought territory.

Additionally, the leading meme coin is currently trading above its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). These long-term moving averages are crucial indicators of the market trend, and trading above them is typically seen as a strong bullish signal. This alignment further reinforces the positive sentiment surrounding the meme-inspired coin.

Dogecoin holders in profit

Beyond technical indicators, data from IntoTheBlock reveals that a substantial 84% of Dogecoin holders are in profit at the current price levels. This high percentage of profitable positions indicates sustained bullish momentum and suggests that investors are holding onto their DOGE with the expectation of future gains.

The rise in trading volume and the positive market indicators are not occurring in isolation. The broader crypto market has been experiencing a resurgence, with many altcoins showing significant price increases. Dogecoin, with its strong community and increasing acceptance, appears to be benefiting from this positive market sentiment.