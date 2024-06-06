310 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Disappears into Unknown After Robinhood News Hits

Today, the crypto space erupted with intrigue following the transfer of a whopping 310 million Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at $51.07 million. Whale Alert data revealed the movement from the address “DEgDV” to “DDuXG,” igniting speculation within the popular meme cryptocurrency community.

What's catching everyone's attention is the potential tie to Robinhood, the U.S.-based brokerage giant. Sources suggest that the sender's address, holding 30.97 billion DOGE, worth $5.07 billion, could be linked to Robinhood. Meanwhile, the recipient address now holds 2.14 billion DOGE, valued at $350 million.

This transfer coincides with Robinhood's recent announcement of its plans to acquire Bitstamp, an old major European cryptocurrency exchange, for approximately $200 million in cash. The acquisition, planned for completion by the first half of 2025, adds an interesting layer to the narrative.

🚨 🚨 🚨 310,000,000 #DOGE (51,067,644 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/PUGk2dy3h2 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) June 6, 2024

What is clear is that this transfer marks a significant event in Dogecoin's journey, with the sender's address emerging as the largest DOGE holder, controlling around 23.4% of the total volume. This wallet's origin in May 2023 aligns with Dogecoin's surge in popularity, especially on platforms like Robinhood, which served as a gateway for many new cryptocurrency investors.

With major acquisitions and large-scale movements shaping the market, all eyes are on how this narrative will impact the DOGE price in the coming days.