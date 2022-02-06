Dogecoin Community Reaches Major Milestone

News
Sun, 02/06/2022 - 08:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The follower count of the official Dogecoin Twitter account has surpassed three million users
Dogecoin Community Reaches Major Milestone
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The official Twitter account of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin has surpassed three million followers.

It’s the second-largest cryptocurrency on the popular social media platform (behind only Bitcoin).  

For comparison, rival meme coin Shiba Inu has 2.7 million Twitter followers.

Breaking into the mainstream

The Dogecoin account has witnessed astonishing growth over the past year, recording a 681% increase in followers.  

The canine coin’s Reddit community also boasts 2.3 million subscribers. It was the most viewed cryptocurrency-related subreddit of 2021.  

Dogecoin’s popularity exploded in the fourth quarter of 2021 because of its Elon Musk-driven price rally. The Twitter account topped a million followers by the end of April amid an unprecedented retail-driven mania.  

However, this impressive growth stalled after the price of the joke cryptocurrency started crashing in early May. Still, the original meme coin, which was inspired by the Doge meme, was still up almost 5,000% in 2021, easily outperforming the vast majority of other top cryptocurrencies.       

At press time, Dogecoin is down 79.80% from its peak. Despite the price rout, the meme coin remains the 11th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.    

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps Above Terra (LUNA)

The two Dogecoin co-founders  

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who tweets under the Shibetoshi Nakamoto pseudonym on Twitter, has also surpassed a million Twitter followers, which makes him one of the most popular cryptocurrency founders. His account has benefited from frequent interactions with Musk, who boasts a staggering 72.8 million followers.  

Jackson Palmer, the Australian programmer who created the meme token together with Markus, has a modest 41,600 followers. Last July, he lambasted the cryptocurrency industry in a viral tweet, describing it as “a powerful cartel” run by wealthy individuals.
 

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image January Was Terrible Month for Crypto Investment Products
02/06/2022 - 09:54
January Was Terrible Month for Crypto Investment Products
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 18.8 Million SHIB Burned in Past 24 Hours but Lots More to Be Gone in 10 Days: Etherscan Data
02/05/2022 - 18:00
18.8 Million SHIB Burned in Past 24 Hours but Lots More to Be Gone in 10 Days: Etherscan Data
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Spikes 15.3%, While 70 Million XRP Gets Moved to Ripple's ODL Corridors
02/05/2022 - 16:00
XRP Spikes 15.3%, While 70 Million XRP Gets Moved to Ripple's ODL Corridors
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan