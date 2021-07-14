Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is Controlled by "Powerful Cartel" of Wealthy Figures

News
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 17:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer says crypto represents the worst of capitalism
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is Controlled by "Powerful Cartel" of Wealthy Figures
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer has vented his frustration with the cryptocurrency industry in a lengthy Twitter thread, claiming that it’s controlled by “a powerful cartel” of wealthy figures:

Despite claims of “decentralization”, the cryptocurrency industry is controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy figures who, with time, have evolved to incorporate many of the same institutions tied to the existing centralized financial system they supposedly set out to replace.

Palmer believes that crypto is a “right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology,” which doesn’t align with his personal beliefs.

He adds that cryptocurrencies were specifically built to enrich those at the top. Thus, they represent the worst of today’s system.

The software engineer claims that he will no longer engage in any discussions on the topic.

As reported by U.Today, Palmer recently called Tesla CEO Elon Musk “a self-absorbed grifter” due to his Dogecoin tweets.

Related
Malta Distances Itself from Binance (Again)

He didn’t get a cent

After co-founding Dogecoin with Billy “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” Markus in 2013, Palmer left the project two years later because he grew dissatisfied with toxicity within the community.

The crypto cynic was never able to profit off the meme coin’s massive rally that took place earlier this year. In early May, Dogecoin’s market cap peaked at a staggering $90 billion.

According to Markus, Palmer had around 5 million DOGE when the cryptocurrency was worthless. He donated a portion of his holdings and bought some Nutella with the rest of the coins.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 14
07/14/2021 - 19:58

BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is Controlled by "Powerful Cartel" of Wealthy Figures
07/14/2021 - 17:52

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is Controlled by "Powerful Cartel" of Wealthy Figures

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image NFL Star Saquon Barkley to Receive All of His Endorsement Money in Bitcoin
07/14/2021 - 16:53

NFL Star Saquon Barkley to Receive All of His Endorsement Money in Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya