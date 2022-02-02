Dogecoin Co-Founder Urges Community Not to Focus on Price

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has urged the community not to focus on “unsustainable” hype in his recent tweet.

okay #dogecoin community, real talk. you have now seen that hype is unsustainable, across the board, for all crypto projects and all projects in general.



instead of focusing on hype and price, focus on helping build and improve something that can last. pic.twitter.com/i5izbNdkAZ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 2, 2022

He claims that investors should shift their focus from price speculation to building and improving promising projects with long-term potential. The meme coin is down more than 80% from its record high.



Even making a meme about Dogecoin will be a positive contribution to the community, according to Markus.