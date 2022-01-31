Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps Above Terra (LUNA)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the top meme cryptocurrency, has climbed to ninth place by market capitalization despite the fact that its price has slid more than 4% over the past 24 hours.



It has managed to topple the embattled Terra (LUNA) token, which is down another 14% amid a brutal sell-off.



LUNA is now down 32.93% over the past week after plunging as much as 17% last Friday.



The most recent price crash is a spillover effect of the Wonderland imbroglio.



As reported by U.Today, Daniele Sestagalli, the co-founder of the controversial reserve currency protocol, pulled the plug on the controversial decentralized finance project despite the majority of the community voting to keep it alive. Wonderland appeared under fire after it turned out that it was run by convicted criminal Michael Patryn, who also co-founded the troubled QuadrigaCX exchange.