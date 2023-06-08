Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for June 8

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of DOGE ready to grow soon?
DOGE Price Analysis for June 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.24% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance at $0.06847. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders can expect a channel breakout and further upward move to the $0.07 zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has not decided yet which way to go. Thus, the volume has fallen, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game. Currently, one should focus on the interim mark of $0.065.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 7

If a breakout of it happens, there is a high possibility to see a test of the support at $0.06251 shortly.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers are not giving up as the rate keeps slowly approaching the support at $0.05577. In this case, traders are likely to see an ongoing drop to the area of $0.04-$0.05 by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06806 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
06/09/2023 - 07:45
XRP Holders' Lawyer Wants to Represent Coinbase and Binance Customers: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
06/09/2023 - 06:01
Bitcoin Price Expected to Hit $50K in Slow Steady Increase: Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
06/08/2023 - 20:25
Former SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit Blames Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Not Blockchain
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya