Bitcoin Mogul Successfully Launched into Space

American space technology company SpaceX has successfully launched Maltese Bitcoin mogul Chun Wang and three other crew members into orbit.

The video of a liftoff from the company's Florida-based launchpad was posted on X earlier today.

Wang and three of his guests are part of the the historic Fram2 mission, which will mark the first time that humans fly over the Earth's poles.

The mission pays homage to Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen's first-ever expedition to reach the geographic South Pole in 1911, with the help of the Fram ship.

The FRAM2 mission logo is a homage to Roald Amudson's famous photo at the South Pole as the first human in history. pic.twitter.com/14FUwjmKBL — Space Intelligence (@SpaceIntel101) March 30, 2025

Fram2, which has been purchased by Wang for an unspecififed amount of money, is expected to last up to five days.

The crew, including first-time astronauts, will be conducting a slew of exciting scientific experiments that will range from growing oyster mushrooms in microgravity and potentially revolutionizing the space food sector to capturing human X-ray images.

The four will be able to observe the Earth's poles through Dragon's cupola, the largest continuous dome-like window in space that provides 360-degree views.

From Bitcoin moguls to space pioneers

Wang is a Bitcoin O.G. who mined thousands of coins over the period from 2011 to 2013 after first reading about the cryptocurrency on social news website Slashdot. The Chinese-born billionaire is also known for cofounding F2Pool, which is one of the pioneering mining pools.

Throughout the years, he has remained active within the Bitcoin community.

Wang, however, is not the only early Bitcoin adopter who has waded into space exploration. As reported by U.Today, Ripple cofounder Jed McCaleb is using his vast wealth to fund the development of the first commercial space station. Wang recently described McCaleb as one of his favorite Bitcoin O.G.s.