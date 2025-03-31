Advertisement
    Stunning Chart Highlights Strategy's Bitcoin Dominance

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 19:49
    Strategy's share of Bitcoins owned by public corporations has grown to the highest level since 2020
    According to a chart shared by Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise Invest, business intelligence firm Strategy now owns three of every four Bitcoins held by public corporations.

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy announced a $1.92 billion Bitcoin purchase earlier today (its biggest one so far in 2025). The company's total BTC holdings now stand at 528,185 coins. 

    Strategy accounts for 77% of all Bitcoins owned by public corporations. This is the biggest share since 2020, the year Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) originally adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in a trailblazing move.

    At current prices, Strategy owns $42 billion worth of Bitcoin. MARA Holdings comes in an extremely distant second place with $3.8 billion. 

    Some critics, like angel investor Jason Calacanis, argue that Strategy's aggressive Bitcoin buying negatively affects the leading cryptocurrency since it increases its level of centralization. 

