Stunning Chart Highlights Strategy's Bitcoin Dominance

According to a chart shared by Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise Invest, business intelligence firm Strategy now owns three of every four Bitcoins held by public corporations.

As reported by U.Today , Strategy announced a $1.92 billion Bitcoin purchase earlier today (its biggest one so far in 2025). The company's total BTC holdings now stand at 528,185 coins.

Strategy accounts for 77% of all Bitcoins owned by public corporations. This is the biggest share since 2020, the year Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) originally adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in a trailblazing move.

At current prices, Strategy owns $42 billion worth of Bitcoin. MARA Holdings comes in an extremely distant second place with $3.8 billion.

Some critics, like angel investor Jason Calacanis, argue that Strategy's aggressive Bitcoin buying negatively affects the leading cryptocurrency since it increases its level of centralization.