Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Tether Buys 8,888 Bitcoin in Epic Buy-the-Dip Strategy

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 8:31
    Stablecoin giant has acquired another 8,888 BTC to take combined holdings to 92,646 units
    Advertisement
    Tether Buys 8,888 Bitcoin in Epic Buy-the-Dip Strategy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The drawdown in the price of Bitcoin at the start of this week comes off as a major buying opportunity for USDT issuer Tether Holdings Ltd. According to an on-chain data update from HODL15Capital, the stablecoin giant has purchased another 8,888 BTC in an epic buy-the-dip strategy. This latest acquisition has further cemented its outlook as one of the biggest Bitcoin promoters in the Web3 world.

    Advertisement

    Tether and Bitcoin bets

    As the biggest stablecoin issuer, Tether has maintained a healthy Bitcoin portfolio on the broader market. The newly acquired 8,888 BTC was stacked at a total valuation of $734,071,797.31.

    Related
    Breaking: Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT Tokens as Bitcoin Plunges Below $85K
    Fri, 03/28/2025 - 13:18
    Breaking: Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT Tokens as Bitcoin Plunges Below $85K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Following this purchase, Tether now HODLs 92,646.57 BTC units. The firm acquired this stash at an average price of $82,591.34, for a total of $7,651,804,585.

    Tether’s Bitcoin accumulation dates back to December 2023, and the firm has been consistent with its buy-ups since then. On at least two other occasions, the firm has bought exactly 8,888 BTC, but at different valuations.

    On Dec. 31, 2023, it acquired many Bitcoin units for $379,030,127. When it bought the same number of BTC on March 31, 2024, it paid over $627 million. 

    More firms stacking BTC

    Tether Bitcoin purchases are among the many spot market acquisitions of the coin recorded in March. Strategy, Michael Saylor’s firm, led the BTC buying campaign, paying over $2 billion in its latest purchase, which took its total stash to 528,000 coins.

    Related
    Bitcoin Mogul Successfully Launched into Space
    Tue, 04/01/2025 - 06:30
    Bitcoin Mogul Successfully Launched into Space
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Besides, firms like Metaplanet, Semler Scientific and others have also been making smaller Bitcoin purchases. Many of the firms buying Bitcoin have developed a debt-funded strategy to finance their moves, a move that creates longer-term viability of their engagements.

    Despite these numerous acquisitions, the price of Bitcoin is generally not priced in the massive intake. At the time of writing, the coin was changing hands for $83,523.19, up by 2.13% in 24 hours.

    #Tether #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 6:30
    Bitcoin Mogul Successfully Launched into Space
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 5:19
    Ripple Mints Record-Breaking Number of RLUSD Tokens
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether Buys 8,888 Bitcoin in Epic Buy-the-Dip Strategy
    Bitcoin Mogul Successfully Launched into Space
    Ripple Mints Record-Breaking Number of RLUSD Tokens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD