Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 7

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 17:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of Binance Coin (BNB) found reversal zone yet?
Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 6.76% over the last day.

On the local chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has set the support level at $253.9. The volume remains high, which means that sellers might have started fixing their positions. If the price remains above the $250 zone, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the resistance at $268.5 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BNB has tested the mirror level at $253.3. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens with non-long wicks, the drop may continue to the $240-$250 area shortly.

From the midterm point of view, bears have seized the initiative after a breakout of the $300 area.

Currently, an interim level of $240 plays a key role for buyers. If they lose it, nothing can stop the decline to the support level at $204.8.

BNB is trading at $258.2 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

