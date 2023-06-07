Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for June 7

Original U.Today article

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 6.76% over the last day.

On the local chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has set the support level at $253.9. The volume remains high, which means that sellers might have started fixing their positions. If the price remains above the $250 zone, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the resistance at $268.5 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BNB has tested the mirror level at $253.3. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens with non-long wicks, the drop may continue to the $240-$250 area shortly.

From the midterm point of view, bears have seized the initiative after a breakout of the $300 area.

Currently, an interim level of $240 plays a key role for buyers. If they lose it, nothing can stop the decline to the support level at $204.8.

BNB is trading at $258.2 at press time.