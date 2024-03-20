Advertisement
DOGE Days Are Numbered: Official SHIB X Handle States

article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu team has made ultra-ambitious statement about future of its rival, Dogecoin
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 13:58
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
The official Shiba Inu handle on X/Twitter has made a mega bullish and ambitious statement in regard to the SHIB-DOGE rivalry on the cryptocurrency market. This statement comes three weeks after mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama said that nothing has changed between DOGE and SHIB, and Shiba Inu remains “a Dogecoin killer.”

"Secret wags" and "much wows" incoming for SHIB

The SHIB Twitter handle cited a post published by major exchange Crypto.com, where it shared the fact that Shiba Inu is the second largest meme cryptocurrency after Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization.

The post reminded the cryptocurrency community that SHIB was founded in 2020 by a pseudonymous person/group calling themselves Ryoshi. Since then, SHIB has staged 31,327,200% growth, reaching from the all-time low of $0.00000000008165 to the current $0.00002562 price level. SHIB’s market capitalization is valued at $15,099,860,466, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The SHIB team’s message on Twitter today was “#2 today, but the Doge days are numbered.”

It has recommended that the crypto community “get ready for a new top doggo,” adding that there are “secret wags” they cannot reveal as yet and promising “much wows incoming.”

So far, the most powerful achievement of the SHIB team has been the launch of layer-2 blockchain Shibarium in August last year. Since then, many "partnershibs" and upgrades have been added to it, and multiple third-party developers have come to build on this network, launching their new promising dApps and tokens. Recently, SHIB announced a strategic partnership with K9 Finance, which launched its native KNINE token on Shibarium. As this blockchain continues to take in new users, its transaction count has soared above 412.3 million.

New SHIB all-time high anticipated soon

Earlier, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead Lucie tweeted that she had bought SHIB on the dip. She expects the meme coin to surprise the community and recover quickly, reaching a new all-time high.

Lucie said that her personal expectation is that SHIB will be able to reach a new historic peak either before the approaching Bitcoin halvening or shortly after that remarkable event is over.

Shiba Inu’s previous historic price peak took place in late October 2021, when SHIB rocketed to $0.00008845 per coin.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
