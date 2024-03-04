Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Shytoshi Kusama Sparks Battle as SHIB Price Skyrockets

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shytoshi Kusama's recent remarks challenging Dogecoin, coinciding with Shiba Inu's price surge, hint at growing rivalry in meme coin space
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 9:38
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Shytoshi Kusama Sparks Battle as SHIB Price Skyrockets
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's lead, known as Shytoshi Kusama, has sparked discussions across social media platform X with recent commentary regarding the project's position in relation to Dogecoin. Kusama's assertion, labeling Shiba Inu as the "Dogecoin Killer," hints at the project's aspirations to challenge Dogecoin's prominence within the meme coin sector.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Experiences Big Activity Spike as SHIB Price Finds New Paradigm

During a period of substantial growth in Shiba Inu's price, Kusama took to social media to convey the project's progress and future prospects. Notably, Shiba Inu's SHIB token witnessed a remarkable 132% increase in value over the previous week, followed by an additional 18% rise at the start of the new week. 

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

This surge has propelled SHIB to trade at $0.0000267 per token, its highest valuation since April 2022, with a market capitalization of $15.7 billion. In contrast, Dogecoin's market capitalization currently stands at $23.45 billion.

SHIB vs. DOGE

Despite significant growth and increasing market capitalization of SHIB, Kusama emphasized Shiba Inu's modest beginnings, highlighting the project's accomplishments with minimal budget and marketing efforts. However, Kusama hinted at a strategic shift, indicating that it is time for Shiba Inu to showcase its full potential.

In a playful yet strategic manner, Kusama teased DOGE enthusiasts, suggesting Shiba Inu's intention to challenge Dogecoin's market dominance. Referring to Shiba Inu's community as the "Shibarmy," Kusama hinted at plans to fortify Shiba Inu's position on the market and strategically maneuver toward overtaking Dogecoin's market cap.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Surge of Selling Pressure Because of This Meme

Kusama's remarks have sparked curiosity within the cryptocurrency community, with investors and observers closely monitoring Shiba Inu's trajectory in the competitive crypto landscape.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum Foundation Makes Unexpected $13 Million Move: Dump Incoming?
2024/03/04 09:35
Ethereum Foundation Makes Unexpected $13 Million Move: Dump Incoming?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Market Tops $2.5 Trillion as Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) Surge
2024/03/04 09:35
Crypto Market Tops $2.5 Trillion as Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) Surge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $64,000
2024/03/04 09:35
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $64,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
CFO StraTech 2024 Mumbai: Unveiling the Future of Financial Leadership [Mumbai, March 6, 2024]
Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Shytoshi Kusama Sparks Battle as SHIB Price Skyrockets
Ethereum Foundation Makes Unexpected $13 Million Move: Dump Incoming?
Crypto Market Tops $2.5 Trillion as Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) Surge
Show all