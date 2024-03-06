Advertisement
Did Jim Cramer Ruin Bitcoin's ATH Rally Again?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Jim Cramer says he bought Bitcoin right around all-time high
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 12:30
Did Jim Cramer Ruin Bitcoin's ATH Rally Again?
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency community often reacts to market commentary and actions from high-profile investors and financial pundits. Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money," recently caught the attention of crypto investors and traders yet again with the timing of his Bitcoin trades.

Cramer tweeted about his purchase of Bitcoin at $69,210, which coincided closely with the cryptocurrency reaching its all-time high. Known for his exuberant and often contrarian takes, Cramer's involvement at the peak of Bitcoin's price surge has led to the community invoking the "Cramer Curse" — a trend where assets tend to move contrary to Cramer's endorsements or skepticism.

BTCUSD
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Cramer’s track record of buying highs and selling lows has become lore within the investment world. His recent Bitcoin purchase and subsequent drop in Bitcoin's price from its all-time high has only fueled the legend. There is even an ETF strategy that purportedly shorts Cramer's stock picks, an ironic nod to his perceived inverse Midas touch.

Post-Cramer's buy-in, Bitcoin experienced a sharp pullback from its historic peak. This sudden drop has caused ripples across the crypto space, with debates on whether it is merely a coincidence or a result of the "Cramer Effect." Analyzing the Bitcoin price chart reveals that after hitting the peak, Bitcoin encountered a substantial sell-off, aligning with Cramer's purchase timeline.

The market's immediate reaction has been a test of support levels that were previously considered strong during the ascent. Market watchers are now focused on Bitcoin's resilience and its ability to bounce back following this correction.

While Jim Cramer's market influence is notable, attributing a significant market move like Bitcoin's rally or correction solely to his actions would be an oversimplification. The crypto market is driven by a complex web of factors, including investor sentiment, macroeconomic indicators and technological developments.

#Jim Cramer
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

