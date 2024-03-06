Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu seeing intense cool-off, but Shytoshi Kusama just hinted that major releases are incoming
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 22:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a major delight to the community after an intensive rally over the past week. Per current market data, the digital currency is seeing a reversal in its price as the token is down by 3.56% in the past 24 hours to $0.00003782. Despite this sell-off, Shiba Inu is still up by 243.83% in the past seven days.

Advertisement

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Bullish Price Prediction

The Shiba Inu success story thus far this March is based primarily on the general hype ion the mainstream market, driven by the surge in Bitcoin’s price to an all-time high (ATH). Second is the update to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as teased by Shytoshi Kusama.

One of the latest updates features a projection from Kusama, in which he noted that the valuation of Shiba Inu could top $100 billion in the long term. This projection came following the return of Shiba Inu’s price to the $0.00004 level, with its market capitalization topping $13 billion. The uptick in Shiba Inu’s market value has helped it displace Avalanche (AVAX) as the 10th largest cryptocurrency.

Despite the ongoing correction, Shiba Inu’s resilience is showcased, with the price holding steady above the $0.000035 level.

Future expectations

Taking to his official X account, Shytoshi Kusama noted that he has been up in meetings and consultations with partners concerning a notable Shib-themed service that is poised to be released soon.

Related
Shiba Inu Announces Big SHIB Name Debut and Airdrop for Users

The Shiba Inu lead developer is aiming to capitalize on the growth of Shiba Inu at this time to bring new products that can complement the rally. Over the week, Shytoshi Kusama has announced the launch of Shib Name Service (SNS) in partnership with D3.

With the spotlight now on Shiba Inu as it looks to displace Dogecoin (DOGE), Kusama is optimistic that more of these products and services might help solidify the ongoing SHIB momentum toward breaching new heights.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Elon Musk’s Grok AI Confirms New Bitcoin ATH, While ChatGPT Denies It
2024/03/06 10:55
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Confirms New Bitcoin ATH, While ChatGPT Denies It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable
2024/03/06 10:55
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 177 Million SHIB up in Flames as Shiba Inu Recovers After 40% Drop
2024/03/06 10:55
177 Million SHIB up in Flames as Shiba Inu Recovers After 40% Drop
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Confirms New Bitcoin ATH, While ChatGPT Denies It
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable
Show all