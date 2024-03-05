Advertisement
DOGE Price Prediction for March 5

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect correction of DOGE soon?
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 18:00
Bulls are not going to give up, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 17.64%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has set a local resistance of $0.2045. Currently, traders should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If the rate comes back to that mark, the growth may continue to the $0.21 zone and above.

On the daily  time frame, the candle is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If that happens, one can expect a local correction to the $0.15-$0.16 zone within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as a few days remain until the bar's closure. However, if the price cannot fix above the vital area of $0.20, bears may seize the initiative that can lead to a drop to $0.16.

DOGE is trading at $0.1862 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

