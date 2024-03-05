DOGE Price Prediction for March 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not going to give up, according to CoinStats.

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 17.64%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has set a local resistance of $0.2045. Currently, traders should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If the rate comes back to that mark, the growth may continue to the $0.21 zone and above.

On the daily time frame, the candle is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If that happens, one can expect a local correction to the $0.15-$0.16 zone within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as a few days remain until the bar's closure. However, if the price cannot fix above the vital area of $0.20, bears may seize the initiative that can lead to a drop to $0.16.

DOGE is trading at $0.1862 at press time.