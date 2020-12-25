ENG
RU

Derivatives Traders Not Enthusiastic About Bitcoin's Latest Run to New Highs

News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 14:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Futures traders remain bearish on Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency hits a new all-time high
Derivatives Traders Not Enthusiastic About Bitcoin's Latest Run to New Highs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bybt data shows that funding rates for perpetual Bitcoin futures across major derivatives exchanges remain in negative territory.

Funding
Image by bybt.com

This highlights a surprising lack of bullishness in the market in spite of the cryptocurrency's recent run to yet another all-time high.

Futures traders show little enthusiasm

Santa Claus surely did not forget to put some sats in Christmas stockings given that Bitcoin surged to a new high of $24,661 at 11:58 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Futures traders, however, were not amused by the gift, with funding rates remaining mostly negative or flat across the board. Notably, both token-margined and stablecoin-margined contracts are in the red on Binance.

Funding rates are low or negative when the market is dominated by bearish sentiment. Traders who are shorting Bitcoin have to pay those who hold a long position. Conversely, bulls have to pay bears when funding is positive.

On a positive note, the fact that traders are not enthusiastic about the most recent run means that it is primarily dominated by spot traders. When the derivatives market becomes way too hot, overleveraged traders are tempted to close.

Related Elon Musk Responds to Michael Saylor's Call to Convert Tesla's Balance Sheet Into Bitcoin
Related
Elon Musk Responds to Michael Saylor's Call to Convert Tesla's Balance Sheet Into Bitcoin

The market sees a sea of green

In the meantime, trading volumes have taken a precipitous 34 percent drop over the past 24 hours as traders are busy celebrating Christmas with their families.

The market has seemingly cooled off after the SEC lawsuit against Ripple made XRP lose more than half of its market cap in one day, which also rippled into other altcoins. As reported by U.Today, the token saw a massive relief rally earlier today.

Overall, all the Top 10 cryptocurrencies are in the green right now, with many coins posting double-digit gains.

#Bitcoin News#Cryptocurrency Trading
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple CTO Names Major Signs of Cryptocurrency Scams
News
12/20/2020 - 11:32

Ripple CTO Names Major Signs of Cryptocurrency Scams

Alex Dovbnya
article image Liquidity Crisis? Shockingly Low Percentage of Bitcoin Supply Is Actually Liquid
News
12/21/2020 - 19:29

Liquidity Crisis? Shockingly Low Percentage of Bitcoin Supply Is Actually Liquid

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Dominance Soars to Highest Level Since May, Thriving off XRP's Collapse
News
12/23/2020 - 14:27

Bitcoin Dominance Soars to Highest Level Since May, Thriving off XRP's Collapse

Alex Dovbnya