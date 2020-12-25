ENG
RU

XRP Soars 50 Percent. What's Behind This Recovery?

News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 06:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Embattled XRP has suddenly surged 50 percent in mere hours
XRP Soars 50 Percent. What's Behind This Recovery?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

XRP, the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency, has finally had a major relief rally following its seismic collapse.

On Dec. 24, it soared 49 percent in just a couple of hours, peaking at $0.378 at 23:40 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

XRP
Image by tradingview.com

XRP’s epic plunge

For the past few days, XRP has been under plenty of pressure after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a landmark lawsuit against Ripple on Nov. 22.     

The agency alleges that the blockchain company continues to violate federal securities laws with its ongoing XRP sales.

The SEC recognizing the token as a security could potentially make it untradable, which why some exchanges and trading desks have already pulled the plug.     

XRP collapsed over 58 percent in just two days, also exerting pressure on other altcoins, with liquidations surpassing $1.5 billion since the start of November.

Related SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down with a Bang After Suing Ripple
Related
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down with a Bang After Suing Ripple

Clayton gets replaced by a pro-crypto chairman   

The 50 percent rally came after cryptocurrency-friendly Republican Elad Roisman was appointed as acting chairman of the SEC.

The fact that he holds favorable views of the cryptocurrency industry was met with jubilation within the community following the departure of Jay Clayton.

However, despite the outpouring of hate towards Clayton, lawyer Jake Chervinsky notes that he wasn’t even mentioned in the complaint. Hence, he believes that the leadership changes are “extremely unlikely” to turn things around for Ripple:  

It's extremely unlikely that changes in SEC leadership will have any impact on the Ripple case. Given Comm'r Peirce's conspicuous silence, I'd guess the vote was unanimous in favor of filing.   

#Ripple News#SEC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple CTO Names Major Signs of Cryptocurrency Scams
News
12/20/2020 - 11:32

Ripple CTO Names Major Signs of Cryptocurrency Scams

Alex Dovbnya
article image Liquidity Crisis? Shockingly Low Percentage of Bitcoin Supply Is Actually Liquid
News
12/21/2020 - 19:29

Liquidity Crisis? Shockingly Low Percentage of Bitcoin Supply Is Actually Liquid

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Drama as Seen by Crypto Community: Ranging from Sarcasm to Empathy
Opinions
12/23/2020 - 13:10

Ripple Drama as Seen by Crypto Community: Ranging from Sarcasm to Empathy

Vladislav Sopov