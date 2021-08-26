Crypto Is Fueling Crime, According to Participant of Biden’s Cybersecurity Meeting

According to CNBC reporter Eamon Javers, one of the participants President Joe Biden’s cybersecurity-focused meeting said that the U.S. government had to crack down “much harder” on the cryptocurrency industry.

A CEO in the cyber security meeting at the WH today tells me one participant raised the issue of cryptocurrency while POTUS was in the room, arguing that “the US government needs to come down much harder on cryptocurrency.” Digital cash, the CEO argued, is fueling crime. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 25, 2021

Javers cites an unnamed CEO who was also present at the hours-long event that was focused on discussing cybersecurity plans with Big Tech firms and finance leaders.



Following the summit, Google, IBM and other tech giants committed to spending billions on bolstering cybersecurity, which they believe is one of the key issues of the decade.