    Bitcoin ETFs Inflows Hit 5-Month High

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 20:05
    Inflows into Bitcoin ETFs near a whopping $1 billion in just one day
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. have experienced the largest single-day inflow in five months, according to recent data from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode.

    The data shows that a massive 11,898 BTC (worth about $1 billion) flowed into U.S. Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday, the highest inflow recorded since November 11, 2024.

    Article image
    Source: Glassnode

    So far, this represents the strongest BTC ETF inflow spike witnessed in 2025, signaling a serious shift in investor sentiment while fueling bullish momentum for the leading cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin ETFs fuel demand

    The buying spree saw the single-day Bitcoin ETF inflow jump by more than 500 times the average inflow witnessed daily since the beginning of the year. Notably, the 2025 average daily inflow across all U.S. spot ETFs stands at just 23 BTC.

    This marks a massive breakout from the negative Bitcoin flows previously seen across overall Bitcoin ETFs, bringing the cumulative total net inflow of Bitcoin ETFs to $36.69B as of April 22, 2025, according to data from popular analytics firm SoSoValue.

    Article image
    Source: SoSoValue

    The positive returns were led by ARK 21Shares (ARKB) with a total daily net inflow of $267.10 million on that day. This was followed by Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT with $253.82 million and $193.49 million in daily net flow, respectively.

    This sharp hike noted in April 22’s inflow marks a monumental trend in the history of Bitcoin ETFs, as it is 11.5x higher than the all-time daily average since the inception of the investment product. Apparently, the average daily inflow of Bitcoin ETFs since they were launched on January 11, 2024, is approximately 1,031 BTC.

    Despite being the third-largest Bitcoin ETF in terms of overall trading value, Grayscale’s GBTC emerged as one of the poor performers of the day, with only $65.06 million in net inflow.

    While this comes amid a broad market rally that saw major cryptocurrencies recover losses, the spike in ETF inflow suggests growing institutional interest, fueling a surge in demand for the leading cryptocurrency.

    The strong ETF movement was also mirrored by Bitcoin’s price performance for the day, as BTC saw its price rebound above a key resistance level, nearly reaching the $95,000 mark on Tuesday.

