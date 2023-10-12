Cardano Founder Rails Against 'Permanent Dictatorship' Claims, Defends Project's Governance

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson passionately addressed concerns about Cardano's governance, countering accusations of 'permanent dictatorship' within ecosystem
Cardano Founder Rails Against 'Permanent Dictatorship' Claims, Defends Project's Governance
In a recent live stream, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, ardently refuted accusations that Cardano is a "permanent dictatorship" or a tyranny.

He stated, "Any allegations of a 'permanent dictatorship' in Cardano are not only unfounded but contradict the very principles we've built this ecosystem on."

The Cardano founder emphasized the decentralized nature of the project's governance and reiterated the community's pivotal role in determining Cardano's direction.

Defending Cardano's governance 

Drawing attention to the evolution of the project, he explained that the current governance structure from the Shelley era had been outgrown, hinting at imminent governance updates. He underscored the community's role in this evolution, stating, "It's your decision as a community."

Describing the overarching intent, he said, "The point of 1694 is you now get to explicitly, in an on-chain way, express those types of opinions."

Related
Binance CEO Spots Bitcoin's Deja Vu Moment

Hoskinson highlighted the project's track record, mentioning its nearly 200 papers devoid of marketing hyperbole and focused on peer-reviewed research.

Issues at heart of debate

Recently, some social media users questioned IOG's (Input Output Global, Cardano's research arm) full control via BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance) keys. 

They also criticized Cardano for unfulfilled promises, such as projects in Ethiopia and the ERC-20 converter. 

In response, Hoskinson criticized them for disseminating misinformation. He emphasized that the Ethiopia project is still ongoing despite numerous challenges. 

Hoskinson further addressed allegations about IOG's signing with five BFT keys, indirectly confirming the move but challenging the broader intent behind such claims.

