Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Refutes Claims of Abandoned Projects

Sun, 10/08/2023 - 09:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently took to X to voice spirited defense against allegations of abandoning projects
Recently, a social media debate has ignited surrounding Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano blockchain, and allegations of abandoning projects and promises.

In response to a series of accusations by X user Fabian (@Fabian_vBergen), Hoskinson started defending the progress and governance of Cardano.

Hoskinson fires back

Reacting to the criticism, Hoskinson countered Fabian's claims with facts. He stated that the Ethiopia project is still under active development, despite challenges posed by a war and multiple shifts in the educational administration.

Additionally, he clarified the status of IELE as a research project and addressed why it was not pursued as a "layer one integration." Hoskinson also highlighted that the ERC20 converter had indeed been worked on and used by projects like SingularityNet. However, its use was mostly deprecated in favor of other initiatives like Milkomeda.

Further, Hoskinson vehemently denied IOG's complete control over Cardano, explaining that IOG, Emurgo and the Cardano Foundation (CF) are all genesis key holders. He pointed to the CIP 1694 proposal, which he claims makes the point of IOG's control irrelevant. Lastly, Hoskinson seemed to question the motivation behind Fabian's accusations.

Community's reaction

The community had varied reactions to this public exchange. Some users suggested that Hoskinson should block or mute critics, expressing that constant clarifications can be mentally exhausting and that engaging detractors might just amplify and feed negative sentiment. However, there seems to be a general consensus that the dialogue should remain open.

Some users criticized Hoskinson's tone, arguing that name-calling might not be the most effective way to address concerns.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

