Cardano-based Metaverse Cardalonia Unveils Staking Module and Set To Release Playable Avatars

As Cardano’s ecosystem of decentralized applications is gaining steam, its flagship Play-to-Earn product, Cardalonia, unlocks new passive income opportunities for its enthusiasts.

Cardalonia launches flexible staking platform

Cardalonia (LONIA), a multi-product Play-to-Earn ecosystem on the largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, Cardano (ADA), unveils its crypto staking module. Cardalonia launched a flexible staking vault.

Image by Cardalonia

Unlike traditional staking options by the majority of protocols, Cardalonia staking vault allows its clients to not only enjoy periodical rewards, but it also unlocks the premium perks of the Cardalonia ecosystem.

Namely, LONIA stakers can easily get access to limited presale land tickets, governance in Cardalonia’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and compounded monthly rewards. In total, 100,000 plots of land will be available in the Cardalonia ecosystem.

Auto-compounding and flexible staking work similarly to these operations in Cardano’s ADA staking pools. As per the estimations of the Cardalonia team, users can enjoy up to 20-25% in annualized yield on their LONIA stakes. In total, 20,000,000, or 20% of the aggregated LONIA supply will be used to stimulate the nascent stages of Cardalonia ecosystem’s progress.

Also, 1,500,000 LONIA tokens will be allocated to support early adopters, first users and stakers of Cardalonia platform.

LONIA coin presale up and running

Currently, LONIA token is not available on mainstream centralized and decentralized exchanges; thus, the only way to get LONIA is to participate in its presale token release round organized on Cardalonia’s main website.

To acquire LONIA tokens, users should click “Buy” on Cardalonia’s official website. As of June 2022, the Cardalonia team offers LONIA at about 0.079 ADA per token, or about $0.04. This phase of the token sale will last for six consecutive Cardano (ADA) epochs.

In all, the Cardalonia team allocated 15,000,000 LONIA for this event out of its circulating supply. Presale participants can invest 250 ADA minimum in presale.

Besides flexible staking on Cardalonia’s native vault, the owners of LONIA tokens will be able to purchase virtual land and other exclusive in-game assets in Cardalonia’s world. Both assets and land plots can then be sent to the marketplace where Cardalonia enthusiasts can exchange or trade them. Cardalonia will have its own NFT marketplace, dubbed Cardalonia Market.

Land plots, just like real estate in the “physical” world, can be “developed” - used for creating Metaverses and for leasing. In the future, these Metaverses will be able to host various virtual activities such as casinos, P2E games, music listening sessions, jams, exhibitions, concerts and much more. In Cardalonia, landlords can earn rental income from leasing their holdings to peers and third-party tenants.

Playable avatars to be released on Cardano (ADA) by the end of 2022

Besides LONIA tokensale and flexible vault launch, Cardalonia also shared the details of its updated roadmap for Q3-Q4, 2022. Despite the severe crypto carnage, Cardalonia’s team is on track for new accomplishments in terms of product development, marketing and community management.

Namely, by the end of this year, the protocol is going to unveil its NFT clan with “playable avatars.” These fictional characters will be integrated into the gameplay of the Cardalonia world. As per the project’s documentation, there will be four clans in Cardalonia’s ecosystem: OGs, Royals, Lords/Knights and Peasants.

These clans will be competing against each other for scarce resources, including Diamonds, Gold, Silver, Wood and Food.