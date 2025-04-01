Grayscale Files For Digital Large Cap Fund ETF with SEC, XRP Included

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Giant fund manager Grayscale has submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to receive approval to convert its Digital Large Crypto Fund into an exchange-traded fund. This ETF will include the Ripple-affiliated digital currency XRP.

This decision came after the company completed the same operation with its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts, and they are now trading as spot BTC and spot ETH ETFs — since the start of 2024.

The Digital Large Crypto Fund is comprised of five top cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano’s ADA.

The filing was submitted with the regulator today, on April 1. According to the fund’s page on the Grayscale website, Bitcoin holds the largest position there — 79.4%. It is followed by Ethereum (10.69%). XRP holds the third position here with 5.85%, followed by SOL (2.92%) and ADA (1.14%).