Cardano (ADA) Unveils Latest Ecosystem Updates in Preparation for Major Release

Cardano (ADA) has shared news of its recent ecosystem advancements in anticipation of the upcoming Voltaire era. Notably, the company has achieved progress in the development of CIP-1694 and the Conway ledger era. Additionally, support for Plutus v3 has been incorporated into Conway, modifications have been made to delegation certificates and governance ledger states have been added. Furthermore, the Haskell code documentation is now conveniently hosted on GitHub pages.

The Voltaire era marks the final stage in Cardano's development, aiming to establish a fully decentralized decision-making mechanism. CIP-1694 represents the first iteration of Cardano's on-chain governance, and its success will largely depend on the widespread consensus of the Cardano community. To encourage broad participation, the community is invited to participate in self-directed discussions and activities related to decentralized governance.

Cardano is offering an open invitation to global community leaders and groups to organize their own workshops and receive financial support for doing so. This presents an opportunity for the community to learn more about Cardano and engage in discussions about governance.

Besides that, the current weekly Cardano development report states that, last week, the Plutus team worked on two things: Marconi indexers and Plutus built-in functions. The Marlowe team updated its report and made it easier to submit validators. The Mithril team continued to work on a new certifier service for their aggregator. The Daedalus team worked on a solution for users to check the price of ADA without needing to use the CoinGecko API.