Cardano (ADA) Unveils Latest Ecosystem Updates in Preparation for Major Release

Fri, 04/28/2023 - 13:50
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano accelerates ecosystem growth with highly anticipated new features
Cardano (ADA) Unveils Latest Ecosystem Updates in Preparation for Major Release
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA) has shared news of its recent ecosystem advancements in anticipation of the upcoming Voltaire era. Notably, the company has achieved progress in the development of CIP-1694 and the Conway ledger era. Additionally, support for Plutus v3 has been incorporated into Conway, modifications have been made to delegation certificates and governance ledger states have been added. Furthermore, the Haskell code documentation is now conveniently hosted on GitHub pages.

Related
Big Game Coming to Cardano

The Voltaire era marks the final stage in Cardano's development, aiming to establish a fully decentralized decision-making mechanism. CIP-1694 represents the first iteration of Cardano's on-chain governance, and its success will largely depend on the widespread consensus of the Cardano community. To encourage broad participation, the community is invited to participate in self-directed discussions and activities related to decentralized governance.

Cardano is offering an open invitation to global community leaders and groups to organize their own workshops and receive financial support for doing so. This presents an opportunity for the community to learn more about Cardano and engage in discussions about governance.

Related
Polkadot and Cardano Dominate GitHub Commit Rankings

Besides that, the current weekly Cardano development report states that, last week, the Plutus team worked on two things: Marconi indexers and Plutus built-in functions. The Marlowe team updated its report and made it easier to submit validators. The Mithril team continued to work on a new certifier service for their aggregator. The Daedalus team worked on a solution for users to check the price of ADA without needing to use the CoinGecko API.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image FTX: Anthony Scaramucci Weighs in on Exchange's Uncertain Future
04/28/2023 - 13:36
FTX: Anthony Scaramucci Weighs in on Exchange's Uncertain Future
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Bruce Campbell from “Evil Dead” Franchise
04/28/2023 - 13:19
Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Bruce Campbell from “Evil Dead” Franchise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Provides Insight into XRP-SEC Legal Battle in Latest Update
04/28/2023 - 13:02
Ripple Provides Insight into XRP-SEC Legal Battle in Latest Update
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide