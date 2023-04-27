Polkadot and Cardano Dominate GitHub Commit Rankings

Alex Dovbnya
Polkadot and Cardano are dominating crypto development landscape, securing top spots in latest GitHub commit rankings published by blockchain analytics firm Santiment
Polkadot and Cardano have taken the top spots in GitHub commit rankings, according to data from Santiment, a leading blockchain analytics firm.

The platform recently published its insights regarding the top 20 fastest-developed crypto assets, revealing that Polkadot and Kusama ranked first while Cardano came in third place.

These rankings indicate a high level of development activity, which can serve as a valuable indicator for investors assessing the potential growth and innovation of crypto projects.

The rankings reflect the number of meaningful improvements or innovations made to a project, rather than simply tracking raw GitHub activity. This approach helps to filter out the noise and provide a more accurate representation of the actual progress being made by a project's development team.

According to Santiment, high development activity rates typically indicate a dedicated team, increased shipping of features and a lower probability of the project being an exit scam.

The report also highlighted that 17 of the top 20 leading assets in development activity are among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. This suggests a strong correlation between dedicated development teams and long-term price gains.

It is crucial to remember that development activity is only one of many factors to consider when evaluating a crypto project's potential. However, high development activity can serve as a source of confidence for investors, as it may reduce the likelihood of an asset's value plummeting.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

