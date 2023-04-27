Big Game Coming to Cardano

Thu, 04/27/2023 - 18:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano ecosystem is poised to expand its offerings as Dead Pxlz, an NFT-based project, partners with Paima Studios to develop their upcoming game, PXL Wars
Big Game Coming to Cardano
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Cardano ecosystem is set to welcome a new game from Dead Pxlz, a project operating in the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

Paima Studios, the developer behind the Paima Engine, announced via Twitter that Dead Pxlz is utilizing their technology to create the upcoming PXL Wars game.

Sebastien Guillemot, an active member of the Cardano community, shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, stating: "Big game coming to the Cardano ecosystem."

The Paima Engine is a Web3 engine that allows developers to build on-chain Web3 games using web2 skills.

Paima Studios is actively working to establish a diverse ecosystem of companies utilizing its engine, with plans to expand its user base by the end of the year.

The partnership with Dead Pxlz demonstrates the potential of the engine in the blockchain-based gaming sphere.

Related
Tech Giant Samsung Inks Partnership with Crypto.com: Details
In addition to providing game development support, the Paima ecosystem also features a range of B2B partners that can help projects like Dead Pxlz succeed.

Partners include well-established companies such as Globant and accelerators like Genius X. The Paima ecosystem offers resources and support for companies like Dead Pxlz as they work to bring their projects to market.

#Cardano News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Returns Below Key Level as Market Sell-off Arises: Details
04/27/2023 - 17:27
XRP Returns Below Key Level as Market Sell-off Arises: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image $100 Billion Plunge With $400 Million Liquidation: Most Bizarre Day in Crypto
04/27/2023 - 17:00
$100 Billion Plunge With $400 Million Liquidation: Most Bizarre Day in Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image IOTA's Shimmer EVM Testnet Reaches Remarkable Milestones Weeks After Launch
04/27/2023 - 15:45
IOTA's Shimmer EVM Testnet Reaches Remarkable Milestones Weeks After Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide