Big Game Coming to Cardano

The Cardano ecosystem is poised to expand its offerings as Dead Pxlz, an NFT-based project, partners with Paima Studios to develop their upcoming game, PXL Wars

The Cardano ecosystem is set to welcome a new game from Dead Pxlz, a project operating in the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

Paima Studios, the developer behind the Paima Engine, announced via Twitter that Dead Pxlz is utilizing their technology to create the upcoming PXL Wars game.

Sebastien Guillemot, an active member of the Cardano community, shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, stating: "Big game coming to the Cardano ecosystem."

The Paima Engine is a Web3 engine that allows developers to build on-chain Web3 games using web2 skills.

Paima Studios is actively working to establish a diverse ecosystem of companies utilizing its engine, with plans to expand its user base by the end of the year.

The partnership with Dead Pxlz demonstrates the potential of the engine in the blockchain-based gaming sphere.

In addition to providing game development support, the Paima ecosystem also features a range of B2B partners that can help projects like Dead Pxlz succeed.

Partners include well-established companies such as Globant and accelerators like Genius X. The Paima ecosystem offers resources and support for companies like Dead Pxlz as they work to bring their projects to market.