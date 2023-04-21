'BTC to $100,000': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Bold Bitcoin Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bestselling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has made a bold prediction that Bitcoin's price will reach $100,000. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki shared his love for Bitcoin, citing its independence from government and financial institutions as one of the main reasons for his bullish outlook.

Kiyosaki's love affair with Bitcoin began when he witnessed the cryptocurrency's meteoric rise to $20,000, only to plummet to zero shortly after. Despite this setback, Kiyosaki continued to monitor the cryptocurrency's progress and eventually purchased a significant amount when its price reached $6,000.

According to Kiyosaki, Bitcoin's decentralized nature and lack of reliance on government intervention make it a safer investment than traditional assets like stocks and bonds. He believes that it is people's money and that the government's financial policies, such as injecting "fake" money into the economy, are cause for concern.

Kiyosaki's perspective on Bitcoin seems to align with his general advice to investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in gold, silver and Bitcoin. He has previously criticized the government's financial policies, calling for a shift in investment strategies to safeguard against potential economic downturns.

The current Bitcoin market has seen its fair share of fluctuations, but Kiyosaki's bullish outlook remains steadfast. He encourages investors to consider BTC as a good investment opportunity, emphasizing its potential for high returns and its independence from government and financial institutions. As Bitcoin's popularity continues to grow, Kiyosaki's prediction of reaching $100,000 may not be far off.