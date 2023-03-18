'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author to Issue Emergency Podcast as Global Financial Crisis Worsening

Vocal alarmist in sphere of economy and finance, Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki says world is being pushed deeper into financial crisis

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Robert Kiyosaki, the prominent investor who made a fortune in the real-estate sphere and after publishing a popular book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" switched to educating people in the sphere of finance, has tweeted that he believes the global financial crisis is getting worse.

The investor added that "more and more dominos are falling," caused by the crash in the banking sphere as large banks have been going bankrupt one after another. By now, three major U.S. banks have gone broke and are closing down — Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Curiously, all three banks had actively worked with crypto exchanges and stablecoin issuers, such as Paxos.

Ripple CEO Garlinghouse also made a statement to say that Ripple had a small exposure to SVB but the bank's collapse will not impact the company's daily operations.

After Silvergate and Silicon Valley Banks went down, Kiyosaki made a prediction about the third large bank ready to fall. However, he did not give any specific names. A few days later, Signature Bank went down.

Recently, Kiyosaki warned that "crash and crisis" were just getting started. "Pensions, IRAs, 401ks went woke and are going broke." He once again recommended buying Bitcoin, silver and physical gold as an antidote to the current crisis unfolding in the financial sphere.

Some users in the comments to his recent tweet asked him about Bitcoin and silver as well.